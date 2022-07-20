Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pep Guardiola issues clarity on Manchester City-Neymar links; here's what he said

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Manchester City has made three signings so far this season. It has been linked with a move for Neymar, while club boss Pep Guardiola has issued clarity on the same.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reigning English champion Manchester City is gearing up for another solid season ahead. Ahead of the upcoming season, it has made three signings against its 13 released players. It has been linked to several players, including star Brazilian striker Nayer, who currently plays for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Although Neymar has been strongly linked to moving away from the French capital, besides being related to City's crosstown rival Manchester United, the Cityzens have not shown any urgency in his pursuit. On the same note, City head coach Pep Guardiola has issued clarity.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reports linking Neymar to City first appeared in the French publication Le Parisien, to which Guardiola told Sky Sports, "I'm so sorry for Le Parisien, but it's not true. I'm sorry for them because the information they leaked was false. With my information, Neymar is an incredible player and incredibly nice guy."

    ALSO READ: It's official! Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player

     

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "So, leave him calm, let him express his huge talent in Paris alongside [Lionel] Messi and all the big stars they have. But, I would say Manchester City every season bought 150 players. It looks like we are interested in all players around the world. You know that is not true. I'm sorry for Neymar, of course!" added Guardiola.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    City is currently in Houston, preparing to play its first pre-season game against Club America at the NRG Stadium on Wednesday night, followed by a pre-season match against German champion Bayern Munich at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday. However, City has quite a few players absent from the tour. Their COVID vaccination status has left them ineligible to enter the United States of America (USA), leaving Guardiola unimpressed.

    ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED FANS BELIEVE THIS ITALIAN STRIKER IS RONALDO'S IDEAL REPLACEMENT

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I would like them to be here. The second season here [2017-18], when we finished with 100 points, was the only pre-season when we were all together from day one. Since then, it's always four players arrive, then after a few weeks some other ones and we start the season with unexpected problems. That's why we drop every season, in the beginning, many, many points," Guardiola concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court adjourns plea hearing for BCCI to allow its constitution amendment-ayh

    Supreme Court adjourns plea hearing for BCCI to allow its constitution amendment

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/1st Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique unbeaten 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0 against Sri Lanka-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique's 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league-ayh

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league

    S Dhanalakshmi, Aishwarya Babu fail dope test ahead of CWG Commonwealth Games 2022-ayh

    S Dhanalakshmi, Aishwarya Babu fail dope test ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

    It is official! Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player-ayh

    It's official! Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player

    Recent Stories

    Go First Delhi Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks 3rd incident in 2 days gcw

    Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks, 3rd incident in 2 days

    Assam popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital RBA

    Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital; report

    Is Nithya Menen getting married? Here's what the Malayalam actress has to say RBA

    Is Nithya Menen getting married? Here's what the Malayalam actress has to say

    REET 2022 RBSE releases admit card Here s how to download it and other details gcw

    REET 2022 admit card released; Here's how to download it and other details

    Viral video: Giant waves crash into shore, wedding party disrupted - gps

    Viral video: Giant waves crash into shore, wedding party disrupted

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon