Pep Guardiola issues clarity on Manchester City-Neymar links; here's what he said

Manchester City has made three signings so far this season. It has been linked with a move for Neymar, while club boss Pep Guardiola has issued clarity on the same.

Reigning English champion Manchester City is gearing up for another solid season ahead. Ahead of the upcoming season, it has made three signings against its 13 released players. It has been linked to several players, including star Brazilian striker Nayer, who currently plays for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Although Neymar has been strongly linked to moving away from the French capital, besides being related to City's crosstown rival Manchester United, the Cityzens have not shown any urgency in his pursuit. On the same note, City head coach Pep Guardiola has issued clarity.

Reports linking Neymar to City first appeared in the French publication Le Parisien, to which Guardiola told Sky Sports, "I'm so sorry for Le Parisien, but it's not true. I'm sorry for them because the information they leaked was false. With my information, Neymar is an incredible player and incredibly nice guy." ALSO READ: It's official! Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player

"So, leave him calm, let him express his huge talent in Paris alongside [Lionel] Messi and all the big stars they have. But, I would say Manchester City every season bought 150 players. It looks like we are interested in all players around the world. You know that is not true. I'm sorry for Neymar, of course!" added Guardiola.

City is currently in Houston, preparing to play its first pre-season game against Club America at the NRG Stadium on Wednesday night, followed by a pre-season match against German champion Bayern Munich at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday. However, City has quite a few players absent from the tour. Their COVID vaccination status has left them ineligible to enter the United States of America (USA), leaving Guardiola unimpressed. ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED FANS BELIEVE THIS ITALIAN STRIKER IS RONALDO'S IDEAL REPLACEMENT

