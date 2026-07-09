Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, led the 'Viking Row' celebration in New Delhi ahead of the team's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England, their first ever, after a remarkable run in the tournament.

Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, led the viral 'Viking Row' celebration at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday, joining embassy officials and football fans in recreating the signature chant that has become synonymous with Norway's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The event came just days before Norway's biggest match in World Cup history, with the Scandinavian nation set to face England in the quarter-finals after reaching the last eight for the first time.

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Speaking to ANI after hosting the celebration, Stener said the entire country was gripped by football fever following Norway's remarkable run. "Very happy that Norway is in the quarter-final. This is the first time we are in the quarter-final, so that's very exciting for the whole of Norway. So that's the feeling that we have, very exciting," she said.

Norway's Surprise World Cup Run

Norway have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament, returning to the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year hiatus and stunning five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16. Erling Braut Haaland scored both goals in the famous victory, sending the nation into uncharted territory.

The ambassador admitted that following the tournament from India has meant sleepless nights because of the time difference. "Well, I am managing by getting up at night and then getting back to sleep after the matches. It's hard, but we are doing that for the team," she said.

Praise for Haaland and Team Spirit

Asked about Haaland, Stener hailed the Manchester City striker while stressing that Norway's success has been built on collective strength. "Erling Braut Haaland is a very good player, a very strong player, with a very strong mind and a strong body. So he's probably the best player we have, but we also have a very good team supporting him and playing very well together. So that's our strength," she said.

'Viking Row' and National Pride

Norway's campaign has also captured global attention because of the 'Viking Row', a synchronised celebration in which supporters mimic rowing a Viking longboat. The tradition has gone viral across social media, with players including Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard joining supporters after victories. "It is very exciting. Very exciting that Norway is coming into the news in this way. Then we can also shed a little light on our history, and we can also show the world that we are very happy and very supportive of our football team. Everyone in Norway is very interested in football," Stener said.

The ambassador added that the team's success has sparked celebrations across Norway. "It's 28 years since we were in the World Cup at all, and we have never ever been in a quarter-final before. So the excitement in Norway is, of course, great. Everyone is out in the street celebrating, and everyone is going to watch the match Sunday morning IST," she said.

A Special Clash Against England

Norway's quarter-final against England carries added significance, with English football enjoying immense popularity among Norwegian fans. "It's a very special feeling for Norwegians because a lot of Norwegians support England and follow English football and the English team. All Norwegians have a team in England (Premier League) that they are supporting. So, of course, this is a very special moment. We are in the quarter-final, and we are very happy about that. It will be a very exciting match," she concluded. (ANI)