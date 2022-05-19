Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Steph Curry helps Warriors crush Mavericks in Game 1

    The NBA West Conference Finals are underway. Thanks to Steph Curry's raging form, the Golden State Warriors crushed Dallas Mavericks 112-87 in Game 1.

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Steph Curry raging form helps Golden State Warriors crush Dallas Mavericks in Game 1-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    San Francisco, First Published May 19, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    The West Conference Finals of the ongoing National Basketball Association (NBA) season are also underway. The Golden State Warriors were up against the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center in San Fransisco on Wednesday. The hosts shunned the visitors, beating them 112-87 in Game 1 of the seven-game series emphatically. Point guard Steph Curry was in a sensational form, bagging 21 points to push the Mavericks onto the back foot. He was also aided by Klay Thompson, who accumulated 19 points, as the two worked together for one-for-nine from three-point range in the opening half. It was a cold start from the Warriors before it gradually increased its pace.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Thompson was relatively silent until 10 minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors turned things upside down thereon, giving a glimpse of its old popularity, going for the kill in the final stages, thanks to some excellent set-pieces from the players. Andrew Wiggins, who won the All-Star award this season, was sensational, scoring 15 points from 19 in the opening half.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: NBA Eastern Conference Finals - Jimmy Butler's heroics allow Heat to sink Celtics in Game 1

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    All the starters for the Warriors, along with Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr., scored in double figures. Curry was benched in the final quarter, as he bagged 21 points and had 12 rebounds. Thompson's 15 came in the second half, while Kevon Looney and Draymond Green grabbed ten, with the latter also getting nine boards.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    On the boards, the Warriors dominated 52-34. The Mavericks were on the receiving end earlier during the day, having been fined $50,000 for 'bench decorum'. While it allowed the Mavericks to be careful in this game, the Warriors somewhat took advantage of it and danced all along. Mavericks' Luka Doncic accumulated 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists despite seemingly suffering from a nagging shoulder injury, while Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 17. Game 2 happens on Friday at the same venue.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
