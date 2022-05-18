Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics allow Heat to sink Celtics in Game 1

    Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are engaged in the NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 1, the Heat singled Celtics, thanks to Jimmy Butler's heroics.

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics allow Miami Heat to sink Boston Celtics in Game 1-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Miami, First Published May 18, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    The 2021-22 NBA Eastern Conference Finals are underway, with Miami Heat locking horns against Boston Celtics. Game 1 of the same was played at the FTX Arena in Miami on Tuesday night, and it was the hosts who walked away with the opening win (118-107), thanks to Jimmy Butler's heroic performance of 41 points. Butler was explosive, especially in the second half, when Heat transformed an eight-point deficit at the half-time into a double-digit lead against the Celtics that looked pretty much depleted. The Heat was trailing 54-62 at the break before outscoring Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter. The Heat would be optimistic about its comeback performance with six more games to go.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    Butler was constantly aided by Tyler Herro, with the latter scripting 18 points, followed by Gabe Vincent (17). Also, Heat's defensive display in the second half was genuinely laudable as it shut down Jayson Tatum of the Celtics. It led to crucial turnovers, with as many as 11 blocks being created.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    Marcus Smart and Al Horford missed the game for the Celtics due to a possible COVID infection. However, it still looked sharp as it romped to a 10-4 lead in the opening minutes. Tatum's movement troubled the Heat, as he grabbed 21 points in the opening two quarters, besides shooting nine-of-14.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    The Celtics managed to extend the lead to 13 points before the Heat bounced back to trim the deficit to eight points just before the half-time break. Robert Williams was also significant in the first half, shooting five-of-five for 12 points and a couple of blocks for the Celtics. However, things took a drastic turnaround after the break, with the Heat scoring 22-2, as it registered a 12-point lead at 76-64.

    ALSO READ: 'Game 6 Klay' trends after Golden State Warriors seal NBA Western Conference finals berth

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    Although the Celtics tried to fight back with nine points thereon, it was just a matter of time before the Heat regained its momentum. Butler scored from a couple of free throws, making it 93-76 in the fourth, as its lead extended to 20. Celtics managed to clip Heat's lead to a single-digit but was not enough to save itself from the defeat, as both sides look into Game 2, to be played on Thursday at the same venue.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi after win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Malik, Tripathi after win over MI

    footballs SerieA Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans snt

    Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans

    Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee at CWG 2022 trials, gets life ban snt

    Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee at CWG 2022 trials, gets life ban

    tennis French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal eases injury concerns fires trademark forehands in training session snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal eases injury concerns; fires trademark forehands in training session

    Virat Kohli fans slam Pakistan for sham Kashmir Premier League invite snt

    Virat Kohli fans slam Pakistan for sham Kashmir Premier League invite

    Recent Stories

    CBI arrests close aide of Karti Chidambaram in visa-bribery case - adt

    CBI arrests close aide of Karti Chidambaram in visa-bribery case

    Tuesday Box Office Collection KGF 2 leads ahead of newly released films drb

    Tuesday Box Office Collection: KGF 2 leads ahead of newly released films

    Has Wriddhiman Saha quit Bengal Ranji Trophy team? Cricket Association of Bengal CAB mum-ayh

    Has Wriddhiman Saha quit Bengal Ranji Trophy team?

    I will make everything right: Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann over farmers' protest - adt

    I will make everything right: Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann over farmers' protest

    Cannes 2022 Deepika Padukone retro red carpet look gets the tacky tag from netizens drb

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s retro red carpet look gets the ‘tacky’ tag from netizens

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon