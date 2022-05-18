NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics allow Heat to sink Celtics in Game 1

The 2021-22 NBA Eastern Conference Finals are underway, with Miami Heat locking horns against Boston Celtics. Game 1 of the same was played at the FTX Arena in Miami on Tuesday night, and it was the hosts who walked away with the opening win (118-107), thanks to Jimmy Butler's heroic performance of 41 points. Butler was explosive, especially in the second half, when Heat transformed an eight-point deficit at the half-time into a double-digit lead against the Celtics that looked pretty much depleted. The Heat was trailing 54-62 at the break before outscoring Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter. The Heat would be optimistic about its comeback performance with six more games to go.

Butler was constantly aided by Tyler Herro, with the latter scripting 18 points, followed by Gabe Vincent (17). Also, Heat's defensive display in the second half was genuinely laudable as it shut down Jayson Tatum of the Celtics. It led to crucial turnovers, with as many as 11 blocks being created.

Marcus Smart and Al Horford missed the game for the Celtics due to a possible COVID infection. However, it still looked sharp as it romped to a 10-4 lead in the opening minutes. Tatum's movement troubled the Heat, as he grabbed 21 points in the opening two quarters, besides shooting nine-of-14.

The Celtics managed to extend the lead to 13 points before the Heat bounced back to trim the deficit to eight points just before the half-time break. Robert Williams was also significant in the first half, shooting five-of-five for 12 points and a couple of blocks for the Celtics. However, things took a drastic turnaround after the break, with the Heat scoring 22-2, as it registered a 12-point lead at 76-64.

Although the Celtics tried to fight back with nine points thereon, it was just a matter of time before the Heat regained its momentum. Butler scored from a couple of free throws, making it 93-76 in the fourth, as its lead extended to 20. Celtics managed to clip Heat's lead to a single-digit but was not enough to save itself from the defeat, as both sides look into Game 2, to be played on Thursday at the same venue.