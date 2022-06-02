NBA: Head Coach Quinn Snyder may leave the Utah Jazz

Quin Snyder, who is the fourth longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, may leave the Utah Jazz as the side is yet to secure his return for next season, according to reliable NBA insiders Adrian Wojranowski and Tim MacMahon. Snyder could return on his current contract next season. However, there’s no certainty on the situation yet, and there’s no timetable for any decision either. Snyder’s reign started in 2014 when he took over a team that had a 25-57 record the previous year. Snyder managed to improve the team and has taken them to the Playoffs for six straight seasons, the longest active streak in the league. The main issue has been the lack of progress in the Playoffs, as the Jazz is yet to make it beyond the second round in Snyder’s coaching reign. With another disappointing Playoffs exit in the first round in NBA 2021-22, a significant change could be on the horizon, including a roster or coach shake-up.

In the exit interview last month, Jazz GM Justin Manik said, “Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA. There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder.” Snyder, who will undergo hip surgery this off-season, echoed similar sentiments by not discussing any open jobs in his exit interview.

ALSO READ: NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep Collin Sexton; interest from 3 other teams

On the Snyder situation, NBA insider Adrian Wojranowski said, “After weeks of conversations with ownership and management, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s future remains unclear, and a possibility exists that he could decide to end his eight-year tenure with the franchise. While talks are described as ‘good faith’ attempts at a resolution that will keep Snyder, discussions with owner Ryan Smith and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge have yet to secure the coach’s return for next season, sources said.”