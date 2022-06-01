NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep Collin Sexton; interest from 3 other teams

Collin Sexton, who the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted, had his NBA 2021-22 season cut short after suffering a torn meniscus 11 games into the season. Despite that, there is clear interest from at least four teams for his service, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. In NBA 2020-21, Sexton had been the Cavs’ standout player, as he averaged 24.3 points per game on efficient shooting in his third season. The Cavs will look to add Sexton back to their team after last year’s breakout season. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen made an all-star team, while Evan Mobley finished top two in rookie of the year voting. Adding Sexton back to the team will likely ensure that the Cavs, who lost in the Play-In tournament in NBA 2021-22, will make their first Playoffs appearance in five years.

The NBA 2021-22 season saw the Indiana Pacers start a rebuild. After years of first-round exits, the Pacers pressed the restart button as they traded their star Domantas Sabonis and received Tyrese Haliburton in return. The team, which will likely be built around Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, and its sixth overall Draft selection in the NBA 2022 Draft, could look to add an explosive guard like Sexton. A Sexton-Haliburton back-court pairing would be one of the exciting guard duos in the league.

The Washington Wizards are another team that is interested in Sexton. After trading away Russell Westbrook and Spencer Dinwiddie in the last 12 months, the Wizards are likely looking to pair Bradley Beal [who is a free agent himself] with another guard. Sexton could be a good option, even if the Wizards lose Beal, as the 23-year-old is young enough to lead the team into a rebuild. The Detroit Pistons are also interested in the restricted free agent. Pairing 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham with Sexton could be an enticing option.