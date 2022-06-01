Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep Collin Sexton; interest from 3 other teams

    Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep upcoming free agent Collin Sexton. However, they have competition from the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, and Detroit Pistons.

    NBA national basketball association: Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep Collin Sexton; interest from 3 other teams-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cleveland, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    Collin Sexton, who the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted, had his NBA 2021-22 season cut short after suffering a torn meniscus 11 games into the season. Despite that, there is clear interest from at least four teams for his service, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. In NBA 2020-21, Sexton had been the Cavs’ standout player, as he averaged 24.3 points per game on efficient shooting in his third season. The Cavs will look to add Sexton back to their team after last year’s breakout season. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen made an all-star team, while Evan Mobley finished top two in rookie of the year voting. Adding Sexton back to the team will likely ensure that the Cavs, who lost in the Play-In tournament in NBA 2021-22, will make their first Playoffs appearance in five years.

    The NBA 2021-22 season saw the Indiana Pacers start a rebuild. After years of first-round exits, the Pacers pressed the restart button as they traded their star Domantas Sabonis and received Tyrese Haliburton in return. The team, which will likely be built around Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, and its sixth overall Draft selection in the NBA 2022 Draft, could look to add an explosive guard like Sexton. A Sexton-Haliburton back-court pairing would be one of the exciting guard duos in the league.

    ALSO READ: NBA - Kenny Atkinson 'gaining momentum' to become Charlotte Hornets head coach

    The Washington Wizards are another team that is interested in Sexton. After trading away Russell Westbrook and Spencer Dinwiddie in the last 12 months, the Wizards are likely looking to pair Bradley Beal [who is a free agent himself] with another guard. Sexton could be a good option, even if the Wizards lose Beal, as the 23-year-old is young enough to lead the team into a rebuild. The Detroit Pistons are also interested in the restricted free agent. Pairing 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham with Sexton could be an enticing option.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bandon Mein Tha Dum Exclusive: Hanuma Vihari lauds Ajinkya Rahane captaincy during historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 win in Australia-ayh

    Exclusive: Vihari lauds Rahane's captaincy during historic 2020-21 win in Australia

    Planning to start something: Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing-ayh

    'Planning to start something': Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing

    football 'It's been an honour': Gareth Bale pens emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans snt

    'It's been an honour': Gareth Bale pens emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans

    Asia Cup 2022: Fans jubilant as India beat Japan 1-0 to settle for bronze medal-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: Fans jubilant as India beats Japan 1-0 to settle for bronze medal

    Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC CFC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here is more about him-ayh

    Chennaiyin FC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here's more about him

    Recent Stories

    Vikram Kamal Haasan to Fahadh Faasil to Vijay Sethupathi - Know their earnings from the film RBA

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan to Fahadh Faasil to Vijay Sethupathi - Know their earnings from the film

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 application process commences, Know eligibility criteria, other details - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 application process commences, Know eligibility criteria, other details

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa Board announces class 10 result, 92.75% pass percentage - adt

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa Board announces class 10 result, 92.75% pass percentage

    Bandon Mein Tha Dum Exclusive: Hanuma Vihari lauds Ajinkya Rahane captaincy during historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 win in Australia-ayh

    Exclusive: Vihari lauds Rahane's captaincy during historic 2020-21 win in Australia

    Planning to start something: Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing-ayh

    'Planning to start something': Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon