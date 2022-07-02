NBA Free Agency 2022, Day 1: USD 1.5 billion spent

$1.5 billion was spent during day one of NBA Free Agency, headlined by two $250-plus million for the likes of Nikola Jokic and Bradley Beal.

Four supermax contracts and extensions were handed out on day one of free agency. Nikola Jokic made the record for the highest paying contract in National Basketball Association (NBA) history as the reigning back-to-back Most Valuable Player (MVP). Nikola Jokic earned himself a contract of five years, $264 million. Free-agent Bradley Beal also received a five-year supermax by returning to Washington as he signed a five-year deal worth $251 million. Devin Booker and Karl Anthony Towns, represented by CAA Sport’s Jessica Holtz, signed four-year supermax contracts upwards of $200 million to make Holtz the first female player agent with a player on a supermax contract.

Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson was signed by the New York Knicks for slightly more than $100 million on a four-year contract. The Knicks also spent $16 million for two years on Big Man Isaiah Hartenstein. Also, in the Atlantic Divison, The Philadelphia 76ers signed PJ Tucker to a three-year contract worth $33 million. The Sixers are also expected to bring back James Harden, who reportedly agreed to take a pay cut.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers lost out on young guard Malik Monk to Pacific Division neighbours the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers brought veteran Nicolas Batum on a deal worth $22 million for two years. The Portland Trail Blazers re-signed young guard Anfrenee Simons for a four-year contract worth $100 million. Fellow Conference contenders, the Dallas Mavericks, spent substantially on the center position, as they signed former phoenix big-man Javale McGee for $20 million on a three-year deal.