Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers

    NBA's Portland Trail Blazers gave guard Anfernee Simons a four-year-$100 million contract as they look to build around the backcourt of Simons and Damian Lillard.

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Portland, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Breakout star Anfernee Simons was rewarded for his play last season with a four-year-$100 million contract. With Damian Lillard out for most of the season and long-time starting shooting-guard CJ Mccollum traded, Simons enjoyed a career year in the NBA 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 17.3 points for the 2021-22 season. In 2022, Simons averaged 23 points per game in 27 games. Simons was a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the Blazers. Portland won just 27 games last season and owned the sixth-worst record in the league during a year in which their general manager was fired, CJ McCollum was traded and superstar Damian Lillard played just 29 games due to abdominal surgery.

    The Trail Blazers are now attempting to rebuild around Lillard rather than start from scratch and recently took a gamble on Shaedon Sharpe at No. 7 in the 2022 NBA Draft. Before the Simons news, the Blazers had a solid core of Lillard, Grant, Hart, rookie Shaedon Sharpe, Justice Winslow and Nassir Little, among others.

    ALSO READ: NBA Free-Agency 2022 - Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Wizards

    But a considerable part of the retooling plan was re-signing Simons. The Blazers will be expecting another step forward in the 2022-23 campaign and beyond from Simons, considering the contract they just gave him. If he continues to grow, they will be a real threat to return to the post-season.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': Winning is crucial, but not the only thing-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Winning is crucial, but not the only thing'

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News Samvad: Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too'

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Mahela Jayawardene backs Jasprit Bumrah for long-term captaincy role-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jayawardene backs Bumrah for long-term captaincy role

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Washington Wizards-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Wizards

    Recent Stories

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh RBA

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites ahead of Municipal Elections - adt

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites ahead of Municipal Polls

    5 useful ways to improve battery life of your smartphone gcw

    5 useful ways to improve battery life of your smartphone

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': Winning is crucial, but not the only thing-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Winning is crucial, but not the only thing'

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News Samvad: Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon