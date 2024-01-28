Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nationwide Coaching System gains momentum for '2036 Olympic Games Roadmap'

    Adille Sumariwalla, the President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), highlighted the importance of establishing a comprehensive coaching system across the country, with plans to have at least one Level 2 coach in each district. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

    In a significant stride towards enhancing the coaching infrastructure for the upcoming '2036 Olympic Games Roadmap,' Adille Sumariwalla, the President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), asserted on Saturday that a robust and productive coaching system across the country is a pivotal aspect of their strategic plan.

    A total of 74 coaches successfully completed the World Athletics Coaching Education Programme Level 1 Course, held concurrently at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports (NIS) and KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. Expressing satisfaction with the achievement, President Sumariwalla revealed that the AFI is well on course to have a formidable cadre of at least 10,000 Level 1 coaches within the next five years.

    "The emphasis is on establishing a high-quality coaching system across the expansive landscape of more than 600 districts," President Sumariwalla stated. "Our objective is to ensure the presence of at least one Level 2 coach in each district throughout the country."

    Applauding the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, including the World Athletics, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and support from REC Limited, President Sumariwalla acknowledged their crucial role in the seamless and successful execution of coaching courses on a regular basis in India.

    President Sumariwalla, also a Vice President at the World Athletics, highlighted the growth in the number of coaches since the initiation of the World Athletics Coaching Education Programme in 2018. "We started with 47 Level I and 11 Level 2 coaches in 2018. Currently, we have an impressive count of 1302 Level 1 and 249 Level 2 coaches, with an additional 2700 Pre-Level 1 coaches," he remarked.

    Looking ahead, President Sumariwalla announced the commencement of the Level 2 coaching course for sprints and throws on February 10 in Trivandrum, with 32 candidates enrolled for the week-long World Athletics Coaching Course.

    Reflecting on the transformation in coaching education, President Sumariwalla noted, "Previously, Indian athletics experts had to travel abroad for coaching programs due to limited availability of seats. Now, we conduct courses on home soil, providing a significant advantage to Indian coaches."

    President Sumariwalla emphasized that having a structured coaching pattern at the grassroots level will undoubtedly fortify the foundation of athletics in the country. "This strategic move aims to address past challenges, ensuring a higher percentage of juniors transition to the senior level without encountering issues like overtraining or early burnout. We anticipate more juniors excelling at the world stage in the future," he concluded.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 8:35 AM IST
