    Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Madhya Pradesh nails it in Mallakhamb, bags overall trophy

    The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 is setting the standards high. For a change, the Mallakhamb sport saw domination from Madhya Pradesh that clinched the overall trophy.

    Bhopal, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 7:52 PM IST

    The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games has witnessed numerous young and teen athletes dominating across sports, while the competition has also drawn attention with its collection of indigenous sports. One such sport happens to be the Mallakhamb, which involves the athlete performing gymnastics while holding and hanging on to a rope or pole. In the meantime, the state of Madhya Pradesh dominated the sport and grabbed the overall trophy in the same, taking five gold and silver each and a couple of bronze. Below is the video of the winning athletes performing Mallakhamb, with pictures of them and the team winning.

    As for the result, the Apparatus Championship Final result for Pole Mallakhamb has Harshita Kanadkar of MP bag the first spot, followed by Siddhi Gupta from MP in the second. For the Rope Mallakhamb, Harshita was jointly ranked third along with Sarita Pyam of Chattisgarh.

    Considering the boys, the Pole Mallakhamb had Indrajeet Nagar and Pranav Kori jointly ranked second along with Monu Netam of Chattisgarh. For Rope Mallakhamb, Pankaj Gargama took the top spot, followed by Nagar in second. As for the Hanging Mallakhamb, Gargama scaled the summit again.

    Commenting on MP's classy show in the sport at the event, the state's Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, wrote on Twitter, "Amazing performance in Malkhambh! @kheloindia. Hearty congratulations to the young players of MP State Malkhamb Academy for becoming the overall champion by winning 12 medals in the Youth Games. Gratitude to CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, who always supported this traditional game and made it a state sport in 2005."

    Also, Scindia further told Newsable, "Malkhamb was insignificant in our state when I took the DSYW reins in December 2005. CM declared it as our MP state sport! We put in 11 feeder centres, and today, the results are there. We beat Maharashtra, which is the champion usually."

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 8:40 PM IST
