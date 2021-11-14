  • Facebook
    From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj: A look at winners of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards (WATCH)

    The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards were given away to the Indian athletes on Saturday. It included the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Sunil Chhetri, Mithali Raj and many more. Check them out.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 12:47 PM IST
    On Saturday, the Indian athletes were awarded the estimable Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave away the awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It included some top athletes, including Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra, footballer Sunil Chhetri and cricketer Mithali Raj.

    Chopra made India proud by being only the second Olympic gold-medalist and first in athletics. He bagged it during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year in the javelin throw category. After being conferred with the award, he called it one of the proudest moments of his career and life.

    "I am feeling terrific since it is the biggest sporting honour in the country. I am planning for future events, as my camp and preparations are already underway. Currently, I am preparing for the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I will give my absolute best again in Paris Olympics 2024. I had been nominated for this award for three-four occasions, but to finally receive it is a great moment," he told ANI.

    Besides Chopra, Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri was also awarded the same for his outstanding achievements in the sport. Also, a couple of cricketers, Mithali Raj and Shikhar Dhawan, were presented with the same. Both Mithali and Dhawan have had immense contributions to India's women and men's cricket, respectively.

    "I am pleased that my talent has been given the right appreciation. It is a great honour, and I am truly thankful. I have been playing cricket for 20-25 years. It has been a long journey for me. I will keep giving my best for my country. This award will keep me motivated and inspire me to do better. I congratulate every athlete who has received this award today. I want to keep performing for my side," he said.

