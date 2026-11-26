Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant surprised a local social cricket team in Christchurch by filling in for a match. Borrowing a bat, Pant scored a quickfire 54 off 21 balls, leaving the opposition stunned before returning quietly to his hotel.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant casually turned up for a local Last Man Stands social match in Christchurch after players from Open House Swingers spotted him riding past the ground on an e-bike at Hagley Park on Wednesday evening.

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, is preparing for the second and final Test of the series against New Zealand, starting on November 27 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. After the opening match ended in a draw, despite posting their highest away first-innings total of 720/9, the visitors will look to clinch the series and keep their WTC final hopes alive.

However, Rishabh Pant, who was fresh off a record-breaking century in Wellington, becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to hit Test hundreds across all four SENA countries, recently stepped onto the Hagley Park turf for an impromptu social match.

Also Read: India Seek Historic Series Win vs New Zealand in Final Christchurch Test

How Rishabh Ended Up Playing Social ,Cricket,?

As Team India prepares for a crucial Test match of the series against New Zealand, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant casually turned up for a local Last Man Stands social match in Christchurch after Open House Swingers recruitment officer Mohammad Safi spotted him riding an electric bike and invited him to fill in.

The batting side was short of a player for their Last Man Stands match against The Chosen Ones when OHS’ Safi spotted Pant riding an electric bike and invited him to fill in. The 28-year-old obliged his request and borrowed the bat of Safi’s cousin. As usual, Rishabh Pant displayed his power-hitting in a local match.

According to reports, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed 54 runs off just 21 balls, including several sixes, to help Open House Swingers post 211 runs and secure a 16-run victory over The Chosen Ones. Pant was listed as 'Stan Stan' on the scorecard.

Rishabh Pant’s explosive cameo left the opposition players stunned, as they initially had no idea that the unassuming fill-in batter was an Indian international cricket star. Reportedly, the players only realised Pant’s identity after his impressive knock.

However, for Pant, apparently it was just another casual outing, as he returned to his hotel after the match without making a fuss about his surprise appearance.

Rishabh Pant Hopes to Make an Impact in Christchurch Test

Rishabh Pant is touring New Zealand for the first time in his Test career as India look to wrap up the series on a high at Hagley Oval and carry strong momentum into their World Test Championship push.

In the opening Test match, Pant displayed his mixture of aggression and composure to score a milestone hundred in Wellington. The wicketkeeper-batter played an innings of 128 off 153 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes, while forming three crucial partnerships with Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Anshul Kamboj to keep India’s big first-innings push moving.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rishabh Pant, who holds the record for the most runs by a designated wicketkeeper-batter in overseas Test matches, brings plenty of confidence into the second Test as India chase a series-clinching win in Christchurch.

In his Test career, Rishabh Pant has aggregated 3853 runs, including 9 centuries and 51 fifties, at an average of 44.8 in 53 matches. He is also one of the two Indian batters to have crossed the 3,000-run mark in WTC history, amassing 3076 runs, including 7 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 43.32 in 43 matches.

Also Read: Pacer Matthew Fisher Replaces Injured Blair Tickner For Second Test Against India