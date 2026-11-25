India faces New Zealand at Hagley Oval in the final Test, aiming for a historic series win. After a drawn opening match, both teams seek a decisive victory in Christchurch to conclude the contest and break a 17-year drought.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 25 (ANI): India will look to end their 17-year wait for a Test series victory in New Zealand when they take on the hosts in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval on Friday, with both sides seeking an advantage after the opening match ended in a draw at Wellington. The first Test saw India pile up more than 700 runs on a batting-friendly Basin Reserve surface, with only 24 wickets falling across 407 overs over five days. KL Rahul scored a century, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made an impact with the ball, dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the opening over of both innings.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will have to address concerns in their pace attack and batting line-up heading into the series decider. Blair Tickner has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, with Matt Fisher recalled as his replacement. Latham will also be keen to bounce back after registering a pair in the opening Test. The hosts will be hoping for more assistance from the Hagley Oval surface, particularly for their pace bowlers, after their attack struggled to make inroads consistently on the unresponsive Wellington pitch. Matt Henry will be one of New Zealand's key players at his home venue, where he has enjoyed considerable success. The pacer has claimed 40 wickets in eight Tests at Hagley Oval at an average of 23.32, including two seven-wicket hauls. Henry's best figures at the venue are 7/23 against South Africa in 2022 and 7/67 against Australia in 2024. His performance against South Africa marked a significant turning point in his Test and international career, helping establish him among the leading fast bowlers in world cricket. With the retirements of experienced New Zealand pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult, Henry's responsibility in the bowling attack has grown further. His performances have placed him among the prominent fast-bowling names alongside India's Jasprit Bumrah, Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Speaking on playing at his home venue, Henry said that it does bring an element of comfort and it is a great place to play cricket with a great crowd. "I suppose it is always nice when you are at home, and it is a ground you have played a lot of cricket at, so you probably have that element of, I suppose, comfort. You kind of know the ground well and whatnot, but yeah, look, it is a great place to play cricket in the past, somewhere I love to play cricket. I think it is a beautiful ground, and the Canterbury crowd is always great. So it is something that we are looking forward to, having what will be a great Test match here at Hagley Oval. The T20Is we had here had a great crowd, and I would assume it will be the same here," he said.

Henry called Hagley Oval a "great all-round venue", where there is something for both batters and bowlers. "I think traditionally here in New Zealand, the wickets when there is grass on it, they tend to get better and better, and it has been the same here. It is a good batting venue. Obviously, when there is bounce involved, it is good for the ball—you feel in the game—but from a batting point of view, you can score runs quickly as well, and I think here and the Basin Reserve at Wellington are fast-scoring grounds. So I think yeah, it is a great all-round venue," he said.

India, on the other hand, have a selection decision to make regarding their pace attack, with Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna competing for the hit-the-deck fast bowler's spot. Mohammed Siraj and Rav Jadeja could again have to wait for an opportunity if India retain a similar combination to the one used in Wellington. Bumrah is expected to lead India's pace attack, with the visitors banking on his ability to exploit any early movement at Hagley Oval. India's batting depth and their new-ball bowling strength could prove decisive if the surface offers limited assistance to the bowlers. The toss could also play an important role in determining the course of the contest. New Zealand would look to make the most of any early movement if they win the toss, while a flat surface, similar to the one in Wellington, could once again make a result difficult to achieve. India are unlikely to make significant changes following the drawn opening Test, with the contest between Brar and Prasidh Krishna emerging as the key selection question ahead of the second match. With the series still level at 0-0, both teams will be eager to secure a result at Hagley Oval. While New Zealand will look to make home conditions count, India will aim to produce a complete performance and secure a historic series triumph on New Zealand soil. (ANI)