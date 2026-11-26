Evans holds one half of the World Tag Team Championship, and his partner Penta is on the opposite side this weekend. The two beat Bron Breakker and Austin Theory at Crown Jewel to take the titles, and Penta joined Team Mexico two nights later. Evans is the least established name on Cody's side, which makes him the simplest to write out.

Gable would be the obvious call. He is an Olympian with a genuine amateur wrestling background, exactly the sort of thing that matters in an elimination tag match. He also spent over a year posing as a lucha libre legend under the El Grande Americano persona, and has since apologised to the luchadors he disrespected, some of whom will be in the ring on Saturday.