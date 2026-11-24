Former England captain Ben Stokes appeared to mock India's early draw against New Zealand with a reaction GIF, sparking online debate as fans reminded him of England's similar situation during the 2025 Manchester Test.

Former England Test captain Ben Stokes appeared to have taken a dig at Team India’s call for an early draw in the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday,

With 15 overs left on the final day of the Wellington Test, India skipper Shubman Gill decided to shake hands and settle for a draw rather than push for a result in the remaining overs. At the time of the draw, New Zealand were 239/5 in 120 overs in their second innings, still trailing India’s mammoth first-innings total of 720/9 by 113 runs after making 368 in their first essay.

Explaining the reason for an early draw, Gill stated that the pitch offered little assistance to the bowlers and that India's pacers were exhausted after bowling nearly 50 overs each in the match. He added that he wanted to keep his bowling attack fresh ahead of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on November 27.

Also Read: Daryl Mitchell Hails Fighting Spirit After Thrilling Draw With India

Did Stokes Take a Dig at Team India?

As Team India’s call for an early draw despite 15 overs left and five wickets remaining has sparked discussions among fans and pundits online, former England Test captain Ben Stokes also joined the conversation by sharing a GIF.

Taking to his X handle, Stokes reacted to India’s decision to settle for an early draw in Wellington by sharing a GIF, which shows a man raising his eyebrows and looking visibly surprised, seemingly expressing disbelief at the decision.

However, Stokes, who retired from international cricket in June this year, did not explicitly mention Shubman Gill for Team India in his post, but the timing of his GIF prompted fans to interpret it as a subtle dig at India's decision to call off the match with 15 overs and five wickets were remaining in the match.

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Apparently, Ben Stokes’ subtle dig at Team India’s decision for an early draw in Wellington stemmed from the contrasting approach taken by India during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester in July 2025. De

Despite England offering an early draw with India still batting on the final day, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar continued their innings and went on to score centuries, helping India secure a hard-fought draw.

‘Still Hurts, Ben’: Fans Remind Stokes Of Manchester Test

Former England Test Captain Ben Stokes’ apparent dig at Team India for calling an early draw in the Wellington Test, with a surprise reaction GIF, has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts quickly bringing up the 2025 Manchester Test and England's own offer to settle for a draw.

Taking to their X handles, Indian cricket fans shared mixed reactions to Stokes's post, with several users mocking the former England captain over the Manchester Test, while others argued that the two situations were different, saying that India would have continued bowling had Daryl Mitchell wanted to reach a personal milestone before agreeing to the draw.

Another section of fans argued that Stokes was justified in reacting to India's decision, pointing out that he had faced similar criticism when England offered an early draw at Manchester in 2025.

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Meanwhile, following the Wellington Test draw, Team India’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final also took a hit, with the draw reducing their points percentage (PCT) from 51.52 to 50.00. Shubman Gill and Co. remained fourth in the WTC 2025–27 standings, behind South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Also Read: New Zealand Pacer Blair Tickner Out of Second Test Against India