The Indian Racing Festival hits Buddh International Circuit from Nov 27–29, featuring the F4 Indian Championship, Indian Racing League, and high-octane motorsport stunts, promising fans an action-packed weekend of professional racing entertainment.

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bringing together the best of motorsport, automotive spectacle and live entertainment, The Indian Racing Festival will bring three days of high-octane motorsport action to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from November 27–29. The weekend will be headlined by the FIA-certified F4 Indian Championship, alongside the Indian Racing League (IRL), with JK Formula LGB 4 running as a support race. The spectators will also get to witness an exciting showcase of high-performance supercars, superbikes, vintage cars, adrenaline-fueled drifting displays and spectacular motorsport stunts led by Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill and India’s drift champion Sanam Sekhon, according to a press release from IRF.

The racing action will get underway on Saturday, November 28, with drivers taking to the track across the Indian F4 Championship and Indian Racing League. Sunday promises an added spectacle for fans, with an exciting showcase of motorsport stunts and entertainment activities, bringing together high-octane racing, entertainment and star power for an action-packed weekend at the Buddh International Circuit.

The upcoming race weekend follows an exciting outing at the Buddh International Circuit, where the Indian Racing League and F4 Indian Championship delivered closely contested races and several standout performances. In the F4 Indian Championship, the opening weekend at Buddh has blown the title fight wide open. Goa Aces JA Racing's Luviwe Sambudla still leads on 156 points, with Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Aris Kyriakou, who finished second in Sunday's first race, next on 131. But the biggest movers are right behind them. Speed Demons Delhi's Ntiyiso Mabunda won Saturday's opening race after an intense battle with Sambudla and followed it with two more podiums on Sunday. That lifts him to third on 125, just 31 points off the lead. Sambudla added only 18 points over the weekend after engine trouble ended his Sunday. His teammate Aryan Narola capitalised with a double victory on Sunday, including a final-race win over Arjun Chheda and Mabunda, to climb to fourth on 106. With 60 points available at every race weekend and two rounds still to run, the top four are separated by just 50 points. Buddh's second race weekend on November 27–29 could decide whether Sambudla can protect his lead, or whether Mabunda and Narola have the momentum to turn this into a title chase going down to the Navi Mumbai finale.

The Indian Racing League also witnessed competitive action at Buddh. Goa Aces JA Racing's Raoul Hyman dominated the opening race, taking victory ahead of Kolkata Royal Tigers' Sai Shiva Sankaran and Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Jemma Moore. The second race saw Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva emerge victorious following a closely fought contest. Hyderabad Blackbirds' Mohamed Ryan finished second, while Speed Demons Delhi's Alister Yoong completed the podium. With multiple teams and drivers demonstrating strong pace at Buddh, the upcoming weekend presents another opportunity to build momentum and make their mark in the respective championships.

The F4 Indian Championship heads into the upcoming weekend with several drivers looking to carry forward their recent performances. Narola will be among the drivers to watch following his double victory at Buddh, while Mabunda will be looking to build on his consistent podium finishes and opening-race win. Goa Aces JA Racing's Luviwe Sambudla leads the championship standings after Round 4 with 156 points, but the Buddh weekend didn't go his way. After winning the first two races in Chennai, he finished second in Saturday's opener at Buddh before engine trouble ended his Sunday, so he will be keen to return to winning form. Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Aris Kyriakou sits second on 131 points, 25 behind Sambudla, and will be looking to strengthen his campaign. Close behind, Speed Demons Delhi's Ntiyiso Mabunda is third on 125 points, 31 off the lead, while Narola is fourth on 106 after his double victory. With Narola carrying strong momentum, Mabunda demonstrating consistency, and Sambudla and Kyriakou determined to hold their ground, the top four are separated by just 50 points. With 60 points available at every race weekend and two rounds still to run, the upcoming races promise a fierce battle for the title.

The 16-driver line-up for the upcoming weekend features eight teams: Kolkata Royal Tigers: Aaron Mehta (#17), Swarnav Das (#67); Chennai Turbo Riders: Sai Aditya (#9), Anay Doshi (#98); Hyderabad Blackbirds: Bhuvan Bonu (#14), Janine Wermuth (#44); Speed Demons Delhi: Krishay Gutte (#33), Ntiyiso Mabunda (#77); Goa Aces JA Racing: Aryan Narola (#20), Luviwe Sambudla (#11); Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru: Enzo Rujugiro (#36), Aris Kyriakou (#53); GodSpeed Kochi: Mahlori Mabunda (#23), Mathias Alexander Forland (#12); Ahmedabad Apex Racers: Arjun Chheda (#42), Arafath S Sheikh (#55).

The line-up brings together Indian and international drivers, reflecting the championship's international participation and its focus on developing emerging motorsport talent. The Indian Racing League will also return to action following an eventful outing at the Buddh International Circuit. Goa Aces JA Racing's Raoul Hyman set the pace in the opening race, showcasing his experience and racecraft to secure victory. Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva then took centre stage in the second race, converting a competitive outing into a race win. Hyderabad Blackbirds' Mohamed Ryan demonstrated strong pace to finish second in the second race, while Speed Demons Delhi's Alister Yoong secured third. Chennai Turbo Riders' Shane Chandaria had also shown promising speed, taking the lead during the race before car trouble forced him out of contention. As the league progresses, teams will be looking to convert their performances into consistent results, with drivers aiming to capitalise on every opportunity on track. The six city-based franchises will once again bring together Indian and international racing talent, adding to the competitive intensity of the weekend.

The longest-running single-seater category of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship, JK Formula LGB 4 will feature a competitive grid of 25 seasoned drivers, including Arya Singh, Raghul Rangasamy, Dhruv Goswami, and Monith Kumaran, delivering thrilling wheel-to-wheel action as part of the weekend's racing spectacle. The category will host two races over the weekend, ensuring plenty of action for motorsport enthusiasts. Complementing the sporting action, JK Tyre will bring an exciting range of automotive and entertainment experiences to the three-day festival. From high-performance supercars and superbikes to vintage car showcases, drifting displays, spectacular motorsport stunts, and an entertainment line-up, making the weekend a celebration that extends well beyond competitive racing. With competitive racing, automotive showcases, live entertainment and celebrity participation, the Indian Racing Festival is set to deliver a weekend that celebrates the many dimensions of motorsport and brings fans closer to the action. (ANI)