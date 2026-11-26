Deandra Dottin became the first player dismissed under the WBBL's timed-out rule without facing a delivery, leaving fans questioning the rule's logic. Despite the incident, the Melbourne Renegades chased down the target against the Brisbane Heat.

Women’s Big Bash League 2026 match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat witnessed a rare and dramatic moment after Deandra Dottin became the first player to be dismissed under the tournament’s timed-out rule without facing a single delivery on Wednesday, November 25.

Melbourne Renegades clinched a three-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat at Junction Oval in Melbourne. With a 138-run target, Renegades chased it down on the final ball of the match, thanks to an unbeaten cameo from Annie Wikman, who scored eight off five balls to guide her side home after they needed nine runs from the final over.

Opener Tess Flintoff (30), Georgia Wareham (29), Chloe Tryon (19), and skipper Sophie Molineux (18) played crucial supporting knocks to keep the Renegades on track during the chase, even as Dottin’s unusual dismissal briefly threatened to derail their momentum.

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Why Was Dottin Timed Out Without Facing a Delivery?

As Melbourne Renegades secured a crucial victory to keep their hopes alive for the knockout stage of the tournament, Deandra Dottin’s dismissal without facing a delivery has become the biggest talking point of the match.

Dottin was next in line to bat after Georgia Wareham’s dismissal at 97/4, but the West Indies failed to take the crease within the stipulated time of 75 seconds. According to BBL playing conditions, if an incoming batter fails to be ready to face the next ball within 75 seconds of a wicket falling, they will be forced to stand aside while the bowler gets a free delivery at unattended stumps.

In Deandra Dottin’s case, she exceeded the 75-second mark after Georgia Wareham’s dismissal, prompting the on-field umpire to allow Brisbane Heat’s bowler Sarah Glenn a free delivery at the unattended stumps while Dottin stood to the side. Glenn made no mistake as she seamlessly hit the stumps to dismiss the West Indies batter without her facing a single ball.

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Deandra Dottin got one ball to face recorded against her name without ever taking strike, leaving the Renegades suddenly wobbling at 97/5 in the space of two deliveries before the lower order recovered to seal the chase.

Despite Dottin’s rare dismissal, Melbourne Renegades held their nerve in a tense finish to complete the 138-run chase on the final delivery.

Fans Criticise WBBL's 'Bizarre' Rule, Question Decision To Dismiss Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin’s rare dismissal in Melbourne Renegades’ WBBL match against Brisbane Heat sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the unusual rule and the need for a bowler to hit unattended stumps instead of simply declaring the batter timed out.

Taking to their X handles, several fans criticised the unusual dismissal procedure, calling the rule bizarre and questioning why the batter was not simply declared timed out. While others suggested that the incoming batter should have been given one final chance to face a delivery, some questioned the need for the bowler to hit unattended stumps.

Another section of fans questioned the fairness of the 75-second time limit, while some criticised the celebrations following the unusual dismissal. Several users also pointed out the apparent scorecard anomaly, which recorded Dottin as having faced one delivery despite her never taking strike.

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Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades moved to fourth spot on the points table with their four victory in nine outings this season, while Brisbane Heat slipped to the fifth spot after their fifth defeat of the season.

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