The opening Test between New Zealand and India ended in a tense draw in Wellington. The result leaves India in fourth place in the WTC standings, complicating their path to the final and requiring wins in their remaining matches.

The opening Test of the two-match series between New Zealand and India eventually ended in a draw after the hosts survived a tense final-day battle at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, November 23.

After India declared their first innings with a record total of 720/9, New Zealand were left with a massive 352-run deficit after being bowled out for 368 in their first essay. Resuming their second-innings batting with an overnight score of 119/2, still trailing India by 233 runs, the Kiwis were reduced to 176/5 in 77 overs, giving the visitors an edge.

However, Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (26) formed a resilient unbeaten 63-run partnership, blunting the Indian attack across 258 balls to guide New Zealand to 239/5 in 120 overs and force a frustrating draw for Shubman Gill’s side. Despite posting a record total on the board, the visitors could not prise out the remaining five wickets on a flat Day 5 surface.

Also Read: Shubman Gill explains decision to draw first Test in New Zealand

Where Does India Stand in WTC Points After Wellington Test Draw?

The ongoing two-match Test series between India and New Zealand is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, and settling for a draw in Wellington meant both sides walked away with four points apiece instead of the 12 on offer for an outright win.

Following a draw, Team India has remained unchanged at fourth spot with five wins, 4 losses, and 3 draws and has a PCT of 50%, leaving Shubman Gill’s side with 72 points from 12 matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle and a narrow path to the final. India’s PTC dipped from 51.52% to 50.00% after dropping eight crucial points from a winning position, which could prove costly in the race for a place in the WTC final.

The two-time WTC runners-up are behind reigning champions South Africa (75%), 2023 winners Australia (69.23%), and 2021 champions New Zealand (66.67%), who slipped from second to third after the Wellington stalemate left them with 56 points from seven Tests.

India’s Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa at home and two draws against England were major setbacks earlier in the 2025-27 cycle and the opening match of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand was another missed chance to bank a full 12-point haul for the Shubman Gill-led side.

Ahead of India in the WTC points table are Bangladesh (40.74), England (38.54), and the West Indies (27.38), while Sri Lanka (13.54%) and Pakistan (12.12%) round out the lower half, leaving Shubman Gill’s side fourth with just six Tests remaining in the 2025-27 cycle and virtually no room for error in the top-two race.

How Can India Qualify for the WTC Final After Wellington Draw?

In the previous cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, India failed to qualify for the final after a 0-3 home series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, followed by a 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Now, India, under Shubman Gill, are aiming for qualification to the third final. Still, the Wellington Test draw has put them in a situation where even winning all six of their remaining matches in the 2025-27 cycle caps their maximum points percentage at 66.67% (144 out of 216 points), leaving their top-two hopes dependent on favourable results from rival teams.

India must win their second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, starting Friday, November 27, to keep their WTC final hopes alive. If the Shubman Gill-led side wins the Christchurch Test, they would earn 12 points, and their PCT would rise from 50.00% to 53.85%, meaning 84 points out of 156 across 13 Tests.

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The draw would mean India would add four points to reach 76 out of 156, dipping their PCT from 50% to 48.72%. If the second Test ends in a draw, the Shubman Gill-led side will need to sweep Australia in the home five-match Test series to finish on 136 points out of 216 (62.96% PCT). Still, they will need the top three rivals to drop their WTC points to have realistic chances of qualifying for the final.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Australia will play a five-match Test series in Australia, which gives India a clear opportunity to see one or both top-two contenders drop points, provided Shubman Gill’s side wins the Christchurch Test and stays sharp in their remaining fixtures.

At the moment, India’s chances of qualifying for their third WTC Final hang in the balance and remain heavily reliant on winning all of their remaining six matches of the ongoing cycle, starting with the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on November 2, alongside favourable results from rival teams.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Clarifies Mohammed Siraj Exclusion From First Test Match