Matthew Fisher has been called up to the New Zealand Test squad to replace Blair Tickner, who was ruled out of the second match against India due to a hamstring injury sustained during training in Wellington.

Pacer Matthew Fisher Replaces Injured Blair Tickner For Second Test Against India

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 24 (ANI): New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi spoke on pacer Matthew Fisher's inclusion in the squad after injury to Blair Tickner ahead of the second home Test against India, saying that the team wants to "stockpile" fast bowlers for all conditions and to have players readily available in case of injuries is really great. Tickner will be missing the crucial second Test against India due to a hamstring injury, according to the International Cricket Council. In what has been an injury-ridden home series against India across all formats, Kiwis have been left battling another injury, with Tickner down due to an injured hamstring. Tickner hurt his right hamstring while training in Wellington this week and will be sidelined for the second Test with India that commences at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

His place in the squad will be taken by fellow quick Matt Fisher, who is now a part of the 14-player Test group following some impressive performances during the recent ODI series against India. During three matches, he took six wickets at an average of 13.66, with best figures of 3/31, with his wicket tally including India's ODI-exclusive legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Speaking to the reporters on Tickner's injury, Ronchi said, "He was doing some bowling and hurt his hamstring there, so it is at the moment just a minor little thing that unfortunately he has to miss out, so Matt Fisher comes in for him." On how quickly the team managed to get a replacement, the former NZ keeper-batter said, "It is brilliant. I think that is a good thing—you want to stockpile fast bowlers for all sorts of different conditions around the world. Unfortunately, the way the world works is a lot of injuries and things happen to anyone really at the moment, so to be able to call on players like that, I guess at the drop of a hat, it is a nice thing to have," he added.