The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the Ireland men's cricket team will visit Pakistan for the first time in history to play a three-match ODI series in Lahore, taking place from January 20 to 24, 2027 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Ireland's men's cricket team will tour Pakistan for the first time in their history when they play a three-match ODI series in Lahore from January 20 to 24, 2027, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced. According to ICC, the historic visit will see Ireland play all three matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the ODIs scheduled for January 20, 22 and 24. All six matches across the tour's two series will be day fixtures.

Before facing Pakistan's senior team, Ireland will take on Pakistan Shaheens in a three-match series from January 13 to 17. The tour comes at an important time for both sides, with Ireland preparing for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, while Pakistan will be building towards the ODI World Cup later that year. Cricket Ireland's Director of High Performance Graeme West said the decision to focus on the 50-over format was taken after discussions between the two boards. "While we originally planned a multi-format series, both Boards have agreed that their respective squads would benefit most from playing 50-over cricket given our upcoming participation in the World Cup Qualifier and Pakistan preparing for the World Cup itself later in 2027. “Over the years we have enjoyed a close relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board and their players, and we look forward to this historic first tour – the first of many in the coming years, we hope.”

The series will provide Ireland with an opportunity to gain valuable match practice ahead of the World Cup Qualifier, where they will aim to secure a place in the 2027 showpiece. Pakistan, meanwhile, will use the home assignment to continue preparations for the global tournament under the leadership of Shaheen Afridi.

Series schedule:

First ODI: January 20, Lahore

Second ODI: January 22, Lahore

Third ODI: January 24, Lahore (ANI)