JPL chairman Vicky Oswal is confident the franchise T20 league will grow significantly. After its inaugural season in Sri Lanka, the league plans to expand to India, with Oswal projecting a 10-20x valuation increase in the next three years.

JPL's Ambitious Growth and Expansion Plans

JITO Premier League (JPL) chairman Vicky Oswal has expressed confidence in the future of the franchise-based T20 competition, saying the league can grow significantly in the coming years as it looks to expand its footprint across India. The inaugural edition of the JITO Premier League is being held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 24 to September 5, featuring 12 franchise teams, 33 matches and nearly 250 elite cricketers from across India. Speaking to ANI, Oswal said the initial years would be crucial for the league and outlined plans to bring the competition to India, where he believes a state-wise and cross-state format could help generate greater crowd interest and viewership. "Obviously the first three years are the most important thing for any new league or new start-up in business. Hopefully we are half way through on international water which is the most difficult thing. We see it is going to get bigger and bigger because once we come down to India and we follow our Indian, IPL system what is normally there, going in state and going across the state and playing. Because that will gather lot of crowd, lot of viewership. So coming down three to five years, I don't know what valuation I should say but minimum 10-20x it should be there in the next three years," he said.

Vision, Organisers, and Teams

The JPL has been conceptualised by Oswal with the vision of creating a professionally managed franchise-based cricket competition that promotes sporting excellence, develops young talent and builds a sustainable global sporting platform. The tournament is being organised under the leadership of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Apex Team, headed by Chairman Prithviraj Kothari, President Vijayji Bhandari, Secretary General Lalitji Dangi, Treasurer Sampatji Chaplot and Director In-Charge Jinendra Kumar Munoth.

The 12 participating franchises are Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Striker Kings, Golden Eagles Delhi, Gujarat Gladiators, Indore Hawks, Mumbai Kings, Mumbai Sobo Stars, Pagariya Strikers Maharashtra, Pune Peshwas, Rajasthan Rajvansh, RDB Monarch Bengal Indians and SLJ Royals Hyderabad.

Oswal Backs Longevity of T20 Cricket

Oswal, who is also a stakeholder in the Mumbai Kings franchise, also backed the longevity of T20 cricket, saying the format would continue to have a strong place in the sporting landscape despite the emergence of shorter formats such as T10. "T20 is going to be there. People say T10 will take over but that's a very quick-fire game. You need at least 20 overs for a game to watch and enjoy. I think T20 is not going anywhere else. Except T10 or shorter format, sports are coming but they will be for fun. They cannot be international sports for countries. This is my belief. The way young kids are playing, that itself shows there is so much of talent and kids are so serious about the sports," he said.

The JITO Premier League is aimed at providing a competitive platform for cricketers, developing young talent and building a professionally managed sporting ecosystem. The league's first season in Colombo will conclude on September 5. (ANI)