Kashi Rudras defeated Meerut Mavericks by 56 runs to qualify for the UP T20 League playoffs. Karan Sharma and Upendra Yadav scored fifties, while Kartik Yadav and Rishabh Rajput picked up three wickets apiece in a comprehensive victory.

Defending Champions Kashi Rudras signed off their league-stage campaign in style, defeating table-toppers Meerut Mavericks by 56 runs to secure their place in the playoffs of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. Rudras posted a commanding 175/4 in their 20 overs before bowling Meerut out for 119 in 19.2 overs, according to a press release.

Rudras Dominate with Bat and Ball

Captain Karan Sharma led the batting effort with a composed 57 off 40 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes, while Upendra Yadav provided the attacking impetus with a blistering 57 off just 29 deliveries, including four fours and five sixes.

The Rudras then produced a disciplined bowling performance to complete a comprehensive victory. Kartik Yadav led the attack with 3/12, while Rishabh Rajput returned excellent figures of 3/13. Atal Bihari Rai also made an impact with 2/20 as the Rudras kept picking up wickets and never allowed Meerut to settle into a partnership.

'We believe we can go all the way'

Speaking after the victory, Kartik Yadav, who played a key role with the ball, said: "We wanted to finish the league stage on a strong note and show what this team is capable of. The plan was to attack from the start, bowl in the right areas and keep taking wickets. Everyone contributed today, and that is what makes this team special. We have been through difficult moments, but we have stayed together. Now we are in the playoffs, and we believe we can go all the way."

For the defending champions, the league stage may have presented its share of challenges, but the Rudras have found their rhythm at the right time. With their playoff spot secured, Kashi now turn their attention to the knockout stages and another push for the title.

(ANI)