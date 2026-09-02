The Indian U17 women's team drew 0-0 in two friendlies against Uzbekistan. Coach Joakim Alexandersson praised the team's dominance and defensive solidity but pointed out the need for better finishing in preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The Indian U17 women's team drew 0-0 in both friendly matches against Uzbekistan last week, and while on paper the scoreline might suggest two quiet evenings in the Uzbek capital, the Young Tigresses' Tashkent trip was anything but uneventful.

There were no goals to celebrate at the UFA National Football Centre, but for head coach Joakim Alexandersson, the numbers were barely indicative of India's dominance in both fixtures, according to a press release from AIFF Media. With the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers scheduled to be held from October 5 to 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the two friendly fixtures against the Central Asian side offered a glimpse of the new U17 batch beginning to find its shape and foundation. "I think the scoreline reflects our performances quite well," he said. "We were the dominant team in both matches, but we were sloppy in our passing and combinations in the final third, which affected the number of chances we were able to create,' as per the release.

Solid Defensive Performance

The real reassurance came from the backline. Across 180 minutes, India suffocated Uzbekistan's attack on their home soil. "I think our defensive performance, in particular, was very much in line with what I want from the team," the Swedish head coach explained. "We looked very well synchronised as a unit and showed a level of aggression that I have emphasised a lot in our training. It was also encouraging to see that most players maintained the style of play and intensity we expect from them," as per the release.

Areas for Improvement

However, from the sidelines, the coach's assessment was not without its caveats. While the defence held firm, the Tashkent tour brought to light the areas that require sharpening. "We created many good half-chances and a few really clear-cut chances in both matches, enough to normally be able to win them," he added. "Defensively we look very solid, and we didn't concede any big chances on goal. But we still have a few things to work on over the final month before the qualifying matches, like the timing of our runs into the box when delivering crosses or cutbacks. We also need to practice being a little more composed in front of the goal when an opponent is trying to block the shot," as per the release.

Building for the Future

Despite the missed opportunities upfront, testing the squad in away conditions served a vital role in their physical and mental preparation. "It was valuable to give an opportunity for the attacking players to get some playing time and gain a better understanding of what they are capable of doing against international opposition," said the Swedish coach, as per the release.

Having previously led the U17 side to the historic Asian Cup qualification for the 2026 edition, Alexandersson's aim for this cycle is clear: secure back-to-back qualifications for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time.

Growing Team Unity

Beyond the tactical assessment, Alexandersson also underlined the growing solidity within the unit. "The most important thing I take away is that the girls genuinely seem to enjoy being together and that we had a very positive few days as a group," he said. "From a footballing perspective, it is clear that this group has a strong desire to develop. There is also a great deal of talent. Now, we simply need to work on becoming a little more tactically intelligent all over the pitch, but especially in the final third. I believe we should have a fair chance to put up really good performances in the near future, "as per the release.

Road Ahead

The Young Tigresses returned to India on Monday to resume their preparatory training camp in Porvorim, Goa. Before travelling to Malaysia, India are set to take on Philippines in two friendly matches on September 26 and 29. (ANI)