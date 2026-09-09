Jalandhar Warriors Captain Prabhsimran Singh has dedicated his team's 7-run win against Ludhiana Lions in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League to teammate Anmol Malhotra, whose mother passed away just three days before the crucial match.

Jalandhar Warriors Captain Prabhsimran Singh dedicated Jalandhar Warriors’ win against Ludhiana Lions to the family of teammate Anmol Malhotra, whose mother passed away three days ago. The Jalandhar team defeated the Ludhiana side by 7 runs in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

Team Rallies Around Grieving Teammate

The Warriors had visited Anmol’s house prior to their match and shared the grief with the bereaved family during what has been a difficult period, according to a release. Despite the emotional circumstances, Anmol continued to remain connected with the team, and Prabhsimran Singh said the players wanted to show their solidarity by dedicating the victory to him and his family.

Speaking after the match, Prabhsimran Singh said, “We had a meeting yesterday. We went to Anmol’s house and expressed our deepest condolences. We are indebted to Anmol for contributing to our team despite battling personal grief.”

The Jalandhar Skipper also spoke about the difficulty of returning to the field after such a huge personal loss. He said the team had spoken to Anmol and assured him that he is not alone during the difficult period. “We stand with him in this tough time. We are family and would always be there for him,” Prabhsimran Singh said, as quoted in the release.

More Than Just a Win

The emotional gesture came after Jalandhar Warriors produced a strong team effort to secure victory, with their bowling and fielding making the difference after the batters struggled at various stages.

For Prabhsimran Singh, the win was more than just the result on the field. With Anmol and his family going through a difficult time, the Warriors wanted to stand together as a unit and offer their support to their teammate. (ANI)