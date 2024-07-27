'It's a dream come true': 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    At just 18 years old, Endrick's dream of joining Real Madrid became a reality as he was officially unveiled as a new signing by Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

    At just 18 years old, Endrick's dream of joining Real Madrid became a reality as he was officially unveiled as a new signing by Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The young prodigy, who arrives from Palmeiras in a deal worth 60 million euros including add-ons, has already established himself as one of the brightest young talents globally.

    It was a poignant moment for Endrick and his family as he stepped onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch, clad in the iconic white jersey with his No. 16, greeted by the cheers of over 50,000 fans.

    Following a warm introduction by club president Florentino Perez, the Brazilian international addressed the fans, struggling to hold back tears as he celebrated his dream coming true.

    “Good afternoon everyone. I want to thank everyone for coming to the Bernabeu. I didn’t expect all this, so many people,” began Endrick, pausing briefly as fans erupted in applause, bringing tears to his eyes.

    “The fans are crazy. I’m very happy, because since I was a kid I’ve always been a Real Madrid fan and today I’m going to play for Real Madrid. I’m here and I’m very happy,” he added, stopping once more to wipe away tears.

    Concluding, Endrick said, “I don’t have words to describe what I feel, because I always wanted to be here. It’s a dream and it’s come true. And now, let’s all sing a song: 1, 2, 3…. Hala Madrid!”

    The 18-year-old completed his medical check-up earlier in the morning before signing his contract with Florentino Perez. This was followed by his presentation at the Bernabeu.

    Endrick's unveiling came just days after French sensation Kylian Mbappe was unveiled as a Real Madrid player in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu. The event marked the culmination of a highly anticipated transfer saga and was highlighted by an unforgettable moment when Mbappe passionately screamed, "Uno, Dos, Tres, Hala Madrid!"

    

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 5:18 PM IST
