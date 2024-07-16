Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kylian Mbappe screams iconic 'uno, dos, tres, Hala Madrid' during Real Madrid unveiling; WATCH viral video

    In a momentous occasion that captivated football fans worldwide, Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled as Real Madrid's newest star at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    After signing a lucrative five-year contract with Los Blancos and donning the club's shirt for the first time, Mbappe stepped onto the hallowed Bernabeu pitch. He was greeted by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and club legend Zinedine Zidane, who welcomed him to the club.

    After signing a lucrative five-year contract with Los Blancos and donning the club’s shirt for the first time, Mbappe stepped onto the hallowed Bernabeu pitch. He was greeted by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and club legend Zinedine Zidane, who welcomed him to the club.

    Mbappe, arriving from Paris Saint-Germain where he became the club's all-time top scorer, expressed his delight at joining the club he has long admired.

    "My dream came true today. I’m happy, I’m really happy. It feels incredible to be here. I’ve slept many years dreaming of Real Madrid and now… it’s reality," Mbappe stated.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe unveiled as Real Madrid's new No.9 amidst record fanfare, says 'dream has come true' (WATCH)

    As he addressed the crowd, Mbappe shared an emotional moment, saying, "I see my mom in tears… it’s an incredible day for me. Let me say thanks to Florentino Perez."

    He then electrified the atmosphere by shouting, "This is the biggest club in the world. I want to win, I want to be part of the history of this club. Uno, Dos, Tres, Hala Madrid!" The viral video of this moment has been widely shared across social media, showcasing the Frenchman's excitement and passion.

    Despite suffering a broken nose during France's Euro 2024 campaign, Mbappe's arrival has ignited immense excitement among Real Madrid fans. They eagerly anticipate seeing him lead the club's attack alongside talents like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

    Sporting the iconic number 9 jersey, which has quickly become a hot commodity in Real Madrid's stores, Mbappe looks forward to making a significant impact in both La Liga and the Champions League. The club, buoyed by recent successes including their 15th Champions League title, aims to offset Mbappe's substantial salary and signing bonus through increased sponsorship, ticket sales, and merchandise revenue.

    As Mbappe embarks on this new chapter in his career, he remains focused on achieving personal milestones, including winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or and adding to his collection of Champions League titles. With his talent and ambition aligning with Real Madrid's storied history, expectations are high for Mbappe to elevate the club to further glory in the seasons to come.

