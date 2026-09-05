Shafali Verma became the fastest and youngest player to score 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is. She reached the milestone during India's Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, breaking the previous record held by Australia's Alyssa Healy.

Shafali Verma Creates T20I History

Star Indian opener Shafali Verma entered the history books on Saturday, becoming the fastest and youngest player in the world to reach 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is. The right-handed top-order batter from Haryana needed 7 runs in India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday to reach the landmark, and she wasted no time, completing the milestone by scoring seven runs off the first two deliveries of India’s innings.

She is the fastest to the landmark in terms of balls faced, reaching 3,000 runs in just 2,182 deliveries. Before Shafali, the record for being the fastest player to score 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is was held by Australia’s Alyssa Healy. Healy, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, had previously held the record for reaching the landmark in the fewest balls faced. She reached the milestone at just 22 years and 220 days to become the youngest player to do so.

Joins Elite Indian Company

Shafali, who made her Women’s T20I debut for India in 2019, is now the third Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to reach the 3,000-run milestone in the format for the Women in Blue.

India Dominates Pakistan in Asia Cup Clash

Coming to the match, India women’s team asserted their dominance over Pakistan, thrashing them by seven wickets in their T20 Asia Cup clash on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. After bundling Pakistan out for just 55, India chased down the target in only 8.4 overs, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18) and Deepti Sharma (12) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

With this win, India completed a perfect group-stage campaign, securing three victories in as many matches. They defeated Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan to collect all six available points.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s final group-stage clash against Hong Kong will be a do-or-die encounter, with a place in the final four at stake. (ANI)