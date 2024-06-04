Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1

    A knee injury forced tennis legend Novak Djokovic out of the French Open 2024 on Tuesday before he faced Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam event.

    French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1 snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

    A knee injury forced tennis legend Novak Djokovic out of the French Open 2024 on Tuesday before he faced Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam event. The Serbian ace, unfortunately, had to give up his number one ranking in the ATP rankings after he withdrew from Roland Garros, and Jannik Sinner assumed the position of the new world number one immediately.

    Djokovic hurt himself during his fourth-round triumph over Francisco Cerundolo, but an MRI the next day revealed the full degree of the injury. His right knee has a damaged medial meniscus. 

    On Wednesday, Djokovic was supposed to play Casper Ruud, the runner-up the last two times at the French Open. Ruud, though, advances automatically to the semifinals, where he will take on the victor of Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev.

    Ruud has emerged as the competition's favourite after Djokovic was eliminated. Having experienced the grandeur of Roland Garros twice, as well as having a direct pass to the semifinals, will give him more confidence for the major stage.

    "I don't know what will happen tomorrow or after tomorrow if I'll be able to step out on the court and play. You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens," Djokovic said after the match. 

    He added that he had to take anti-inflammatory medications to get through the match, in which he defeated Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, and 6-3. Despite this, he shown remarkable fortitude.

    To stay at the top of the ATP rankings in the middle of a season in which he is only 18-6 and has never advanced to the final of a tournament, much less won one, he needed to return to the Paris title match.

    Sinner was able to regain the top rank in the world faster than anticipated, though, because to his injuries. Sinner was already aware that making it to the Roland Garros final would guarantee him the top rating in the ATP. But he reached the milestone while facing Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinal, which he won handily 6-2, 6-4, 7-6.

    This season, the 22-year-old tennis star has been on fire. In addition to winning the Australian Open, he had two spectacular victories at the Rotterdam and Miami Opens, which helped him secure his first grand slam title.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 10:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis French Open 2024: Djokovic provides shot of the day as he survives Cerundolo scare (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Djokovic provides shot of the day as he survives Cerundolo scare (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 Runs in their debut World Cup match osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 runs in their debut World Cup match

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No. 9 jersey for a year then switching to preferred choice osf

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Football Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups osf

    Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups

    Tennis French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic survives scare against 27th-ranked Cerundolo in gruelling 5-setter osf

    French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic survives scare against 27th-ranked Cerundolo in gruelling 5-setter

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections Stage set for NDA 3.0, PM Modi's 3rd term despite INDIA Bloc's big gains; state-wise results, voter share here snt

    Stage set for NDA 3.0, PM Modi's 3rd term despite INDIA Bloc's big gains; state-wise results, voter share here

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani dons sultry mini dress worth Rs 1.33 lakh at Anant Ambani's cruise party RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani dons sultry mini dress worth Rs 1.33 lakh at Anant Ambani's cruise party

    'In 3rd term, India will write chapter of big decisions...' PM Modi in his first address after Lok Sabha election 2024 results anr

    'In 3rd term, India will write chapter of big decisions...' PM Modi in his first address after LS poll results

    Smriti Irani to K Annamalai: Bigwigs who lost Lok Sabha Polls 2024 gcw

    Smriti Irani to K Annamalai: Bigwigs who lost Lok Sabha Polls 2024

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here AJR

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon