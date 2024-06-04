French Open 2024: Heartbreak for fans as Djokovic pulls out due to knee injury; Sinner crowned new World No. 1

A knee injury forced tennis legend Novak Djokovic out of the French Open 2024 on Tuesday before he faced Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam event.

A knee injury forced tennis legend Novak Djokovic out of the French Open 2024 on Tuesday before he faced Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam event. The Serbian ace, unfortunately, had to give up his number one ranking in the ATP rankings after he withdrew from Roland Garros, and Jannik Sinner assumed the position of the new world number one immediately.

Djokovic hurt himself during his fourth-round triumph over Francisco Cerundolo, but an MRI the next day revealed the full degree of the injury. His right knee has a damaged medial meniscus.

On Wednesday, Djokovic was supposed to play Casper Ruud, the runner-up the last two times at the French Open. Ruud, though, advances automatically to the semifinals, where he will take on the victor of Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev.

Ruud has emerged as the competition's favourite after Djokovic was eliminated. Having experienced the grandeur of Roland Garros twice, as well as having a direct pass to the semifinals, will give him more confidence for the major stage.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow or after tomorrow if I'll be able to step out on the court and play. You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens," Djokovic said after the match.

He added that he had to take anti-inflammatory medications to get through the match, in which he defeated Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, and 6-3. Despite this, he shown remarkable fortitude.

To stay at the top of the ATP rankings in the middle of a season in which he is only 18-6 and has never advanced to the final of a tournament, much less won one, he needed to return to the Paris title match.

Sinner was able to regain the top rank in the world faster than anticipated, though, because to his injuries. Sinner was already aware that making it to the Roland Garros final would guarantee him the top rating in the ATP. But he reached the milestone while facing Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinal, which he won handily 6-2, 6-4, 7-6.

This season, the 22-year-old tennis star has been on fire. In addition to winning the Australian Open, he had two spectacular victories at the Rotterdam and Miami Opens, which helped him secure his first grand slam title.

