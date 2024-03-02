Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Bahrain GP 2024, Sergio Perez second; Red Bull wins big in opening round

    Max Verstappen demonstrated his continued dominance by winning the opening round of the new Formula One season at Bahrain International Circuit. Starting from pole position, Verstappen led effortlessly throughout the race

    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 10:06 PM IST

    Triple world champion Max Verstappen continued his dominance on track from where he left off in 2023 when coasted to victory in the opening round of the new Formula One season at Bahrain International Circuit. Starting from pole position for the 33rd time in his career, the three-time world champion drove an effortless race having fended off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc into the first corner. Such was Verstappen's dominance that for his second pit stop, he had a 41-second lead, and when he drove out of the pits, he was still 16 seconds in front!

    Capping off a perfect week for Red Bull, Sergio Perez put his Red Bull car on the podium in the second spot ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. "That was simply lovely. What a great race. Great start to the year, guys. Absolutely fantastic. Couldn’t ask for more. Great start, thank you," Verstappen told his team at the pit wall over the radio

    Best way to start a year, said Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner after the Verstappen and Perez crossed the chequered flag. The win marked the team's 114th victory since its inception in Formula One two decades ago, placing them alongside former champions Williams in the historical rankings. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's individual count of career victories has now reached an impressive 55.

    Throughout the 57 laps, Red Bull's rivals, Ferrari and Mercedes, faced challenges. Sainz engaged in a thrilling battle with teammate Charles Leclerc, who grappled with tyre degradation and endured multiple lock-ups, ultimately securing fourth place after overtaking the lead Mercedes driver, George Russell, in the late stages of the race. Both Russell and his teammate Lewis Hamilton encountered battery issues during the race. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, also reported a broken seat, forcing him to settle for seventh place behind McLaren's Lando Norris.

    The outcome shifts the focus away from the team amidst swirling allegations surrounding Horner. Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of Red Bull Racing, conducted an internal investigation into accusations of "inappropriate behaviour" against Horner. 

    Despite being cleared of wrongdoing, the controversy escalated when numerous WhatsApp messages purportedly authored by him surfaced within the F1 community. Nevertheless, Horner, steadfast in his denial of any misconduct, continues in his position. He was present on the champions' pit wall in Bahrain as Max Verstappen secured his first pole position of the season. Verstappen is poised for his fourth consecutive world championship in the dominant Red Bull machine.

