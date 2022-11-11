Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zidane could replace Deschamps if France fails to reach Qatar World Cup 2022 semifinals?

    All eyes will be on defending champions France when they kickstart their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign against Australia on November 23. Reports have stated that legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane is being eyed as a potential replacement for coach Didier Deschamps if Les Bleus fails to reach the showpiece event's semifinals.

    football Zidane could replace Deschamps if France fails to reach Qatar World Cup 2022 semifinals snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 7:54 PM IST

    Zinedine Zidane's ambition of leading the France national team may come true in the upcoming months. When it comes to Didier Deschamps' prospective replacement, almost everyone points to the former Real Madrid coach.

    The French Football Federation has established the Qatar World Cup 2022 goal for Les Blues. If France advances to the semifinals, Deschamps will be contacted to determine whether he wants to continue leading the squad, according to president Noel Le Graet.

    Also read: Can France win 2nd FIFA World Cup in a row? PSG star Mbappe gives ultimate response

    "We both agree that we will see each other right after the World Cup," Le Graet told L'Equipe.

    "If we reach the semifinals, it's his choice. If he feels motivated to continue, there won't even be a discussion about it because he will have earned it. If we're not in the last four, we'll have to talk about it. In that case, I have the upper hand," he added.

    "It depends on the match. It's not the same for us to be eliminated by a world champion or by another team. But if Didier's France are not among the four best teams in the World Cup, it is not certain that he will continue," Graet continued.

    "I spent Wednesday with him. I don't feel any fatigue on his part. His thing is the French national team, the love for the jersey. I have absolute confidence in him," he concluded.

    Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

    As a player, Zidane won a World Cup and a European Championship with France, and he has always stated that he wants to coach that team.

    Deschamps named France's World Cup roster earlier this week, and the French media has since criticised him for the midfielders he selected for the competition. 

    France's midfield includes Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) and Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

    "This midfield is, for me, one of the weakest in the history of the French national team," former French winger Jerome Rothen told RMC Sport. Deschamps was also slammed for the number of defenders he called up, but Rothen stressed, "I understand him because the midfield is a bit of a disaster".

    France begins their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign against Australia on November 23. Les Bleus are part of Group D, playing alongside Denmark and Tunisia. Time will tell if Didier Deschamps' men will successfully defend their title and win a historic second World Cup glory in a row.

    Also read: 'Go Portugal': Ronaldo's inspiring message ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 7:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why mahsa amini snt

    Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why is Erik Ten Hag unhappy with Alejandro Garnacho potential inclusion in Argentina squad?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why is Ten Hag unhappy with Garnacho's potential inclusion in Argentina squad?

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans overjoyed after Sadio Mane named in Senegal's squad despite injury scare snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans overjoyed after Sadio Mane named in Senegal's squad despite injury scare

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion-ayh

    Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: What happens if rain plays spoilsport at MCG in Melbourne?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

    Recent Stories

    Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro gcw

    Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wana Nara flaunts voluptuous body in green swimsuit gets trolled snt

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wana Nara flaunts voluptuous body in green swimsuit; gets trolled

    Gauahar Khan roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; all praise for her observant nature drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; all praise for her observant nature

    China eases COVID restrictions cuts quarantine period removes curbs on international flights gcw

    China eases COVID restrictions, cuts quarantine period, removes curbs on international flights

    football Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why mahsa amini snt

    Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon