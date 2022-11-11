Zidane could replace Deschamps if France fails to reach Qatar World Cup 2022 semifinals?

All eyes will be on defending champions France when they kickstart their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign against Australia on November 23. Reports have stated that legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane is being eyed as a potential replacement for coach Didier Deschamps if Les Bleus fails to reach the showpiece event's semifinals.

Zinedine Zidane's ambition of leading the France national team may come true in the upcoming months. When it comes to Didier Deschamps' prospective replacement, almost everyone points to the former Real Madrid coach.

The French Football Federation has established the Qatar World Cup 2022 goal for Les Blues. If France advances to the semifinals, Deschamps will be contacted to determine whether he wants to continue leading the squad, according to president Noel Le Graet.

"We both agree that we will see each other right after the World Cup," Le Graet told L'Equipe.

"If we reach the semifinals, it's his choice. If he feels motivated to continue, there won't even be a discussion about it because he will have earned it. If we're not in the last four, we'll have to talk about it. In that case, I have the upper hand," he added.

"It depends on the match. It's not the same for us to be eliminated by a world champion or by another team. But if Didier's France are not among the four best teams in the World Cup, it is not certain that he will continue," Graet continued.

"I spent Wednesday with him. I don't feel any fatigue on his part. His thing is the French national team, the love for the jersey. I have absolute confidence in him," he concluded.

As a player, Zidane won a World Cup and a European Championship with France, and he has always stated that he wants to coach that team.

Deschamps named France's World Cup roster earlier this week, and the French media has since criticised him for the midfielders he selected for the competition.

France's midfield includes Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) and Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

"This midfield is, for me, one of the weakest in the history of the French national team," former French winger Jerome Rothen told RMC Sport. Deschamps was also slammed for the number of defenders he called up, but Rothen stressed, "I understand him because the midfield is a bit of a disaster".

France begins their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign against Australia on November 23. Les Bleus are part of Group D, playing alongside Denmark and Tunisia. Time will tell if Didier Deschamps' men will successfully defend their title and win a historic second World Cup glory in a row.

