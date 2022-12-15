Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Who needs Mbappe?': Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign teenage sensation Endrick from Palmeiras

    Real Madrid have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old striker Endrick from Palmeiras, sending fans of the Los Blancos into a tizzy.

    football Who needs Mbappe Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign Brazil teenage sensation Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 9:04 PM IST

    In what has sent fans of European and La Liga champions Real Madrid into a tizzy, the club on Thursday confirmed the signing of 16-year-old sensation Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras. 

    "Real Madrid CF, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Endrick and his family have reached an agreement whereby the player will be able to join Real Madrid when he comes of age in July 2024," a statement read.

    Also read: From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

    "Until then, Endrick will continue his training at Palmeiras. The player will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit our club's facilities," it added.

    According to reports, Real Madrid have agreed to pay the Brazilian striker a 60 million euros release clause and have also committed to paying a further 12 million euros in taxes to complete the deal. 

    Endrick, permitted to move to Spain only in 2024, has reportedly signed a contract with Los Blancos until 2027 with a three years extension option, i.e. till 2030.

    "Biggest sale in Brazilian football history," Palmeiras President Leila Mejdalani Pereira said after the deal.

    Meanwhile, Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to express their joy, with some fans even going bonkers at the prospect of Endrick becoming the next legend of Bernabeu. A few fans also stated that the club doesn't need Kylian Mbappe anymore after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) snubbed Los Blancos in the summer transfer window.

    "Endrick from day one is already clear that he wants to play for Real Madrid the same as Vinicius, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouameni... These are much more to be loved than Mbappe the rat if he ends up coming in the future huh," said one fan mocking the French sensation.

    Also read: Mbappe swapping shirts with Hakimi wins hearts as fans applaud Morocco's roaring show at World Cup 2022

    "Vini x Endrick x Rodrygo. The future is Samba!!" said one fan on the micro-blogging site, while another added, "Welcome to the best club in the world! Looking forward to seeing all these dances with Vinicius Junior."

    A third fan of Real Madrid stated, "Can't wait to see Vini, Rodrygo and now Endrick dance in front of a silenced Camp Nou," while a fourth fan remarked, "More trouble for Barcelona."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 9:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives Qatar World Cup 2022 fans crazy snt

    From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    'Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game' - Rahul Dravid

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav floors Bangladesh on Day 2 against India; supporters overjoyed-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav floors Bangladesh on Day 2; supporters overjoyed

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Is Karim Benzema in line to return for France in final against Argentina? Didier Deschamps responds-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Benzema in line to return for France in final against Argentina? Deschamps responds

    football Dreams do come true Nora Fatehi emotional message to Morocco after Qatar World Cup 2022 exit will move you snt

    'Dreams do come true': Nora Fatehi's message to Morocco after heartbreaking World Cup 2022 exit will move you

    Recent Stories

    Border row: Uddhav Thackeray says Amit Shah's meeting with CMs favoured Karnataka AJR

    Border row: Uddhav Thackeray says Amit Shah's meeting with CMs favoured Karnataka

    football From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives Qatar World Cup 2022 fans crazy snt

    From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON vma

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON

    Maharashtra Karnataka border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind' - adt

    Border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind'

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details AJR

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon