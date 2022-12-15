'Who needs Mbappe?': Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign teenage sensation Endrick from Palmeiras

Real Madrid have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old striker Endrick from Palmeiras, sending fans of the Los Blancos into a tizzy.

In what has sent fans of European and La Liga champions Real Madrid into a tizzy, the club on Thursday confirmed the signing of 16-year-old sensation Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras.

"Real Madrid CF, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Endrick and his family have reached an agreement whereby the player will be able to join Real Madrid when he comes of age in July 2024," a statement read.

Also read: From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

"Until then, Endrick will continue his training at Palmeiras. The player will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit our club's facilities," it added.

According to reports, Real Madrid have agreed to pay the Brazilian striker a 60 million euros release clause and have also committed to paying a further 12 million euros in taxes to complete the deal.

Endrick, permitted to move to Spain only in 2024, has reportedly signed a contract with Los Blancos until 2027 with a three years extension option, i.e. till 2030.

"Biggest sale in Brazilian football history," Palmeiras President Leila Mejdalani Pereira said after the deal.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to express their joy, with some fans even going bonkers at the prospect of Endrick becoming the next legend of Bernabeu. A few fans also stated that the club doesn't need Kylian Mbappe anymore after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) snubbed Los Blancos in the summer transfer window.

"Endrick from day one is already clear that he wants to play for Real Madrid the same as Vinicius, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouameni... These are much more to be loved than Mbappe the rat if he ends up coming in the future huh," said one fan mocking the French sensation.

Also read: Mbappe swapping shirts with Hakimi wins hearts as fans applaud Morocco's roaring show at World Cup 2022

"Vini x Endrick x Rodrygo. The future is Samba!!" said one fan on the micro-blogging site, while another added, "Welcome to the best club in the world! Looking forward to seeing all these dances with Vinicius Junior."

A third fan of Real Madrid stated, "Can't wait to see Vini, Rodrygo and now Endrick dance in front of a silenced Camp Nou," while a fourth fan remarked, "More trouble for Barcelona."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions: