    From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    One of the initial shocks at the Qatar World Cup 2022 was Argentina's 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their group-stage opening clash. At that time, Lionel Messi and Co. fans were worried if the team would recover from the shock defeat and make their way through the December 18 final. Three weeks later, La Albiceleste did not disappoint as they now will face defending champions France in the showpiece tournament's grand finale.

    Ardent Argentina supporters have been rooting for Messi to lift the coveted trophy from Day 1. However, there are a few fans of other nations who have now chosen to back the South American giants to win the World Cup 2022. One such person is the Saudi Arabia fan who went viral for asking 'Where is Messi?' earlier in the showpiece event.

    The fan in question conducted a hilarious interview outside Doha's Lusail Stadium after the Green Falcons shocked Argentina on the third day of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Although Messi scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, the team failed to prevent Saudi Arabia from making a solid comeback. 

    Argentina suffered the wrath of trolls, and this particular fan interrupted a reporter's live broadcast by asking him: "Excuse me, where is Messi?" After that, he looked through the reporter's pockets for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Three weeks later, though, the same man gave a second World Cup interview, this time donning the blue and white of Argentina. "Where is Messi? I am the Saudi guy who made this iconic in the World Cup, but I'm supporting Argentina today," he said.

    "I promised my friends from Argentina that if they reached the finals I would support you," he added.

    The fan finished the interview by shouting: "Vamos, Argentina! But… Where's Messi? From Saudi Arabia."

    The Saudi Arabian video has become viral again, with several fans stating that the man is finally on the right track. "Man has found the right path… May God guide him," one Messi fan said on Twitter.

    "He knows the deal!" noted another fan, while a third added, "To the be people who got mad after he bantered, everyone here knows that you have to respect greatness sometimes."

    After witnessing Messi lead Argentina to the 2022 World Cup final, one cannot hold it against the Saudi Arabia fan for making a U-turn. If Argentina wins on Sunday, the 35-year-old legend will likely take home the Golden Boot and Golden Ball trophies.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 8:20 PM IST
