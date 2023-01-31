Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What a transfer!' - Bayern Munich fans go crazy as Joao Cancelo completes loan move from Manchester City

    Joao Cancelo was linked to a move to Bayern Munich for most of the month. On Tuesday (Deadline Day), a loan move for him was completed from Manchester City, as the Bavarian fans went crazy.

    football What a transfer - Bayern Munich fans go crazy as Joao Cancelo completes loan move from Manchester City-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Portuguese winger Joao Cancelo has been in the news of late, considering a move away from English champion Manchester City. While he had been linked with a move to German champion Bayern Munich, apprehensions remained between the two parties if it would be a permanent move or a loan. On Tuesday, during the Deadline Day, the Portuguese sealed the move on loan. While the loan would conclude at the end of the ongoing season, the Bavarians have the buy option for €70 million, per reports. Earlier on Tuesday, Cancelo had sent out a message to the Cityzens' supporters on the move. Meanwhile, Bayern fans have gone crazy with this signing.

    After completing the move, Cancelo told the club, "FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's an enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team. I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. The hunger for success also drives me. I'll give my best for FC Bayern."

    ALSO READ: 'Once a Cityzen...' - Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich

    On the other hand, Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidzic declared, "We're thrilled that João Cancelo will now play for FC Bayern. We've signed him on loan and can sign him permanently in the summer. João is a player we've been thinking about for a while because we appreciate his qualities."

    "He's [Cancelo] the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism, and his mentality and experience fit very well in our team. I'm convinced João will help us in the coming weeks and months when we want to win titles," concluded Salihamidzic. It would be the Portuguese's sixth senior-level club and his first stint in Germany.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Lionel Messi autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here snt

    Messi's autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    football Once a Cityzen Joao Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich snt

    'Once a Cityzen...': Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich

    football Jorginho to Arsenal: Old footage of Chelsea star's howler against Gunners resurfaces amidst transfer move snt

    Jorginho to Arsenal: Old footage of Chelsea star's howler against Gunners resurfaces amidst transfer deal

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant - Steven Smith on practice games-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant' - Steven Smith on practice games

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here snt

    Messi's autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here

    Self styled godman Asaram Bapu jailed for life in second rape case AJR

    Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu jailed for life in second rape case

    Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93 - adt

    Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93

    Pathaan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan revealed how they go to film sets each Monday as a 'labour class' vma

    'Pathaan' Success Bash: SRK say stars dress well for events but go to film sets like 'labour class'

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon