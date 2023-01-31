'What a transfer!' - Bayern Munich fans go crazy as Joao Cancelo completes loan move from Manchester City

Joao Cancelo was linked to a move to Bayern Munich for most of the month. On Tuesday (Deadline Day), a loan move for him was completed from Manchester City, as the Bavarian fans went crazy.

Portuguese winger Joao Cancelo has been in the news of late, considering a move away from English champion Manchester City. While he had been linked with a move to German champion Bayern Munich, apprehensions remained between the two parties if it would be a permanent move or a loan. On Tuesday, during the Deadline Day, the Portuguese sealed the move on loan. While the loan would conclude at the end of the ongoing season, the Bavarians have the buy option for €70 million, per reports. Earlier on Tuesday, Cancelo had sent out a message to the Cityzens' supporters on the move. Meanwhile, Bayern fans have gone crazy with this signing.

After completing the move, Cancelo told the club, "FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's an enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team. I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. The hunger for success also drives me. I'll give my best for FC Bayern."

On the other hand, Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidzic declared, "We're thrilled that João Cancelo will now play for FC Bayern. We've signed him on loan and can sign him permanently in the summer. João is a player we've been thinking about for a while because we appreciate his qualities."

"He's [Cancelo] the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism, and his mentality and experience fit very well in our team. I'm convinced João will help us in the coming weeks and months when we want to win titles," concluded Salihamidzic. It would be the Portuguese's sixth senior-level club and his first stint in Germany.