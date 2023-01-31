'Once a Cityzen...': Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Hours before completing a move to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo sent a heart-warming message to fans of the club. The Bundesliga winners have a 70 million euros option to purchase the Portugal international defender on a long-term contract after the current season. The defender is anticipated to sign a loan agreement with the club initially.

    After conversations between the two clubs about the structure of the agreement were finalised over the weekend, Cancelo left for Munich on Monday afternoon, and the defender finished his medical exams over the next few hours.

    Also read: Man City fans go berserk as Joao Cancelo gears up for shock loan move to Bayern Munich

    Now, ahead of the official announcements from both clubs, Cancelo released a heart-warming message on his Instagram page accompanying a highlights reel of his best moments at Manchester City.

    Cancelo wrote, "Once a Cityzen, always a Cityzen. Thank you."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by João Cancelo (@jpcancelo)

    Ruben Dias, Ederson, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand were among the first to wave farewell to their now-former City teammate, all replying with blue hearts in the comments section, with the latter stating, "Best of luck, brother!"

    Although some fans are hopeful that Manchester City may look for a successor in the few hours left in the January transfer window, it is believed that this will not happen. According to reports, the club is happy with their remaining options in defence, particularly at full-back.

    For the remainder of the season, Manchester City's left-back choices will probably be Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, and Sergio Gomez. The right-back position will be filled by Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji.

    Also read: Jorginho to Arsenal: Old footage of Chelsea star's howler against Gunners resurfaces amidst transfer deal

    The ability of Pep Guardiola's defenders to shift around the back four allows the Manchester City manager to switch up the defence for different matches, as we have already seen this season.

    According to UEFA regulations, Cancelo would be qualified to face Manchester City should the two teams square off in the Champions League; therefore, there is still a chance that he might still play his old team this season.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
