Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayne Rooney returns to English Football as head coach of Birmingham City in the Championship

    Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is back in English football, taking on the role of Head Coach at Birmingham City in the Championship.

    Football Wayne Rooney returns to English Football as head coach of Birmingham City in the Championship osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Birmingham City has officially named Wayne Rooney as their Head Coach, signing him on a three-and-a-half-year contract. This appointment had been widely anticipated, especially after Rooney's departure from DC United and Birmingham City's dismissal of John Eustace.

    Following DC United's failure to qualify for the MLS playoffs, the former Manchester United and England captain expressed his readiness to leave the U.S. capital. Notably, Wayne Rooney is the latest high-profile addition to Birmingham, with NFL icon Tom Brady recently joining as a minority owner.

    In his statement on the club's official website, Rooney expressed his excitement about joining Birmingham City during this promising phase. He praised the club's clear ambition and alignment with his managerial aspirations. Wayne Rooney's managerial journey began in the Championship with Derby County, though it was overshadowed by the club's financial challenges, transfer restrictions, and eventual relegation before his resignation in the summer of 2022.

    Now, Rooney takes the helm at St. Andrew's with Birmingham City currently positioned sixth in the Championship after 11 games. He will be supported by former teammates John O'Shea and Ashley Cole, who will be part of his coaching staff.

    Also Read: Rishi Sunak engaged in conversations with England's football stars Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will UK PM Rishi Sunak attend India vs England clash in Lucknow? avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will UK PM Rishi Sunak attend India vs England clash in Lucknow?

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's on-field dance steals hearts in clash against Afghanistan (WATCH) osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's on-field dance steals hearts in clash against Afghanistan (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team

    Pakistan Rizwan dedicates record-breaking World Cup win against SL to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza' snt

    Pakistan's Rizwan dedicates record-breaking World Cup win against SL to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza'

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Astrologer Greenstone Lobo's unique take on India vs Afghanistan encounter osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Afghanistan upset India? Scientific astrologer predicts - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy voices strong opposition to Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy voices strong opposition to Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    How laser vision correction is transforming wedding experiences in India RKK

    How laser vision correction is transforming wedding experiences in India

    Israel Palestine War: Hamas attack inspired by Art of War?

    Israel-Palestine War: Hamas attack inspired by 'Art of War'?

    Ramayana: Makers face challenges in casting 'Laxman' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in much-awaited biopic vma

    Ramayana: Makers face challenges in casting 'Laxman' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in much-awaited biopic

    Nostradamus predictions: Wars, climate change and royal transformations; These incidents may happen very soon AJR

    Not just Israel-Hamas war, Nostradamus predicted other shocking events that may happen soon

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon