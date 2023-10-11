Wayne Rooney returns to English Football as head coach of Birmingham City in the Championship

Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is back in English football, taking on the role of Head Coach at Birmingham City in the Championship.

Birmingham City has officially named Wayne Rooney as their Head Coach, signing him on a three-and-a-half-year contract. This appointment had been widely anticipated, especially after Rooney's departure from DC United and Birmingham City's dismissal of John Eustace.

Following DC United's failure to qualify for the MLS playoffs, the former Manchester United and England captain expressed his readiness to leave the U.S. capital. Notably, Wayne Rooney is the latest high-profile addition to Birmingham, with NFL icon Tom Brady recently joining as a minority owner.

In his statement on the club's official website, Rooney expressed his excitement about joining Birmingham City during this promising phase. He praised the club's clear ambition and alignment with his managerial aspirations. Wayne Rooney's managerial journey began in the Championship with Derby County, though it was overshadowed by the club's financial challenges, transfer restrictions, and eventual relegation before his resignation in the summer of 2022.

Now, Rooney takes the helm at St. Andrew's with Birmingham City currently positioned sixth in the Championship after 11 games. He will be supported by former teammates John O'Shea and Ashley Cole, who will be part of his coaching staff.

