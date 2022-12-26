WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez's 'Santastic' Christmas

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club and even failed to lead Portugal to the 2022 Qatar World Cup glory. However, that did not bar him from celebrating Christmas on Sunday, and here's how he and Georgina Rodríguez celebrated it.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo could have had a better season from a footballing perspective. While he struggled to score with his now-former club and English giants Manchester United, he admitted to falling out with club head coach Erik ten Hag, leading to an explosive interview with football journalist Piers Morgan. As Ronaldo criticised the club and accused it of letting him down, it backfired on him, with the Red Devils mutually terminating his contract, making him a free agent right before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He also failed to lead Portugal to glory in the Gulf. However, despite all the negativities, he celebrated Christmas positively.

In a video shared by Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez on Instagram, she is seen walking into her dining room, with a beautifully lit dining table of their residence. The entire family is seen boarding a new car, as Santa Clause is seen standing right next to it. Also, a clip shows a room filled with gifts.

As Santa leads Georgina and the couple's children into another room, the girls unpack their gifts, which turn out to be bicycles, while Ronaldo Jr gets a gaming podium. Jr and one of their daughters try taking a seat on the gaming podium before Santa bis adieu to the couple.

"A magic Christmas night 🎄💖💫 Os amoooo💕💕💕 Gracias Santaaaa 🏠🥂🎅", captioned Georgina the post. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is still waiting for his new club. While he has a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in place, he is still waiting for a European club offer.