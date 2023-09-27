Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine announces boycott of all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams

    Ukraine's football association announces a boycott of competitions involving Russian sides in response to UEFA's decision to re-admit Russia's youth team.

    Ukraine announces boycott of all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    In response to UEFA's decision to re-admit Russia's youth team to international competition, Ukrainian football teams have announced a boycott of all competitions involving Russian sides. The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) issued a statement confirming their stance and called on other UEFA member nations to join the boycott. "The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," it said.

    The UAF expressed strong condemnation of UEFA's decision to allow Russia's national under-17 team back into international competitions. They argued that this decision was unacceptable and emphasized their commitment to not participating in any competitions that involve Russian teams.

    "The Ukrainian Association of Football strongly condemns the decision by UEFA to return U-17 teams from Russia to international competitions," the UAF said in a statement late Tuesday.

    "The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," it said.

    UEFA defended its decision by pointing out that it was unfair to deprive a "generation of minors" the opportunity to compete, asserting that children should not be punished for the actions of adults. However, UEFA clarified that Russian teams would not be allowed to play on Russian territory, and the country's flag, anthem, and national playing kit would remain banned.

    Ukraine has consistently advocated for comprehensive bans on Russia's participation in international sporting events and has even threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

    The boycott decision by Ukrainian football teams reflects the ongoing tensions and diplomatic complexities surrounding Russia's involvement in international sports in the wake of geopolitical conflicts and sanctions.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
