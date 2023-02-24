UEL: 'He is a world champion' - Allegri allured as Di Maria's hat-trick sends Juventus into pre-quarters

Italian giants Juventus was under pressure heading into the second leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League (UEL). Having settled for a 1-1 draw at home last week in the playoffs, the Bianconeri seemed determined to get the job done away from home, and that's precisely what the club's Argentine striker Angel Di Maria had in mind, as he slapped in three, with the Old Lady winning 3-0 (4-1 on aggregate), securing its place in the pre-quarters of the event.

In the meantime, following the win, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri was allured, as he hailed Di Maria's impact and labelled him as a "world champion." Reacting post-triumph, the Italian asserted, "Angel is a world champion. He increases the quality of this Juventus, and we are all happy to have him. Having someone like him is important to the team. Now, he knows the team better and is physically better."

While the Bianconeri is seemingly out of the Serie A title race after a points deduction, Allegri focused on the importance of winning the UEL to ensure the UEFA Champions League (UCL) spot next season. "Winning away from home is never easy, in Europe even more. After the elimination in the Champions League, it seems that winning in Europe for Juve is a walk in the park, but it's not like that," he reckoned, reports FotMob.

"Now, seeing the [Serie A] standings, the Europa League seems the only way to get to the Champions League. There are important teams in Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Sevilla, Feyenoord, and Arsenal. Let's see who we get in the Round of 16 if Roma also gets through. We try to get to the final, not just to get to the Champions League, but also to win a trophy," concluded Allegri.