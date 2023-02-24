'Man United can beat anyone': Fans, legends hail Ten Hag as vintage Ferguson after win over Barcelona

Manchester United scripted a thrilling comeback to register a 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday, sparking massive excitement among club legends and fans as they laud the Dutchman as 'vintage Sir Alex Ferguson'.

A decade after Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United, fans, former legends and football pundits believe Erik ten Hag is finally a manager who fits the legendary boss' pattern. After 26 years in charge and the last of his 38 trophies—the Premier League championship—Ferguson ended his managerial career in 2013.

After a decade, the renowned coach returned to Old Trafford on Thursday night to watch the Red Devils defeat Barcelona and advance to the Europa League round of 16 under the direction of Ten Hag.

United rallied from behind to win 2-1 and 4-3 on aggregate against the runaway La Liga leaders after Fred cancelled out an early Robert Lewandowski penalty following half-time before substitute Antony scored the game-winning goal in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd.

Following the win, Ten Hag said his side's thrilling victory over Xavi Hernandez's men in Europa League shows the Red Devils can beat anyone. "It was a magnificent night," the Dutchman said. "I think it is brilliant when you can beat Barcelona, eight points ahead of Real Madrid in LaLiga and we have seen in this week Real Madrid playing."

"We have the potential to beat the big teams, we have shown we can beat City, we can beat Arsenal, we can beat Liverpool. If we do the right things, if we follow the rules, if we follow principles and show discipline and team spirit, I think this team can achieve a lot," he added.

"You need a strategy to build that but also you need results to get that strong belief. I think this is another step because when you can beat Barcelona – one of the best teams in this moment in Europe – your belief can be really strong because then I think you are able to beat anyone," Ten Hag noted.

"Like vintage Fergie"

Noting Ten Hag's impact on Man United since his arrival last year, Peter Schmeichel was among other legends of the club to believe that the Red Devils have a manager in the mould of Sir Alex Ferguson a decade after the Scotsman left Old Trafford.

"It has taken 10 years to get to this point. For me, anything can happen this season," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Manchester United can win everything or nothing, but we have seen the progress. Every situation has been dealt with properly by Erik ten Hag, like a good manager should. Like vintage Sir Alex Ferguson... I am sitting here thinking, 'wow, we have got the right man'."

However, Schmeichel was not the only former United player to praise Ten Hag. 2008 Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves also emphasised Ten Hag's influence after the Dutch coach joined the club in the summer from Ajax.

"It feels everything has changed," Hargreaves told BT Sport. "The atmosphere, the performance on the pitch, the manager. It feels so much more positive and gives confidence. It feels a different place."

"Ten Hag has transformed this football club. The energy is different. It has been a breath of fresh air. It feels like the feel good factor is coming back. Sunday [Carabao Cup final] could be another big step. [It's] amazing. Everyone is smiling. The manager's changes affected this game and the crowd, this is what they have been dreaming of. They have a huge game on Sunday but this was a big match in Manchester United's season," he added.

Paul Scholes, a fellow treble-winning teammate of Schmeichel's, saw the lively atmosphere at Old Trafford, which before the game, tried turning off the music 15 minutes before kickoff to allow supporters to create their ruckus to great effect.

"Absolutely brilliant, this is what this ground is known for,' Scholes added. 'Big atmospheres, big games. This was the Europa League not the Champions League but it still a major game. I wanted to see these two great clubs meet again and two great goals to eventually win the game for us," Scholes noted.

"This is what the ground should be seeing, big European nights. We have been starved of it a little bit. It is something that makes this club. Barcelona are not as good as they were and were missing a couple of players who would have played. I think United were confident and comfortable the game once they got the second goal," the Man United legend added.

In addition to observing the excitement, Robin van Persie, the primary striker on Ferguson's final championship squad, made a rare trip back to Old Trafford. He commended Ten Hag's subs for bringing on livewires Antony and youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

"It is electric," the Dutchman said. "I loved the second half. The first half was passive. With Antony and Garnacho on there was more depth in the game and they were very dangerous in the second half."

