Champions League: Barcelona's Lewandowski focused on future after 'tough evening' against Bayern Munich

Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane helped Bayern Munich secure a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League to ruin Robert Lewandowski's return to his old side.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski's reunion with his former team was ruined by Bayern Munich's 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage clash, thanks to goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane. The Polish icon departed the Bundesliga champions this summer and endured a tough night back at Allianz Arena after failing to make the most of several chances in the Group C match.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After a goalless first half, Julian Nagelsmann's team picked up the pace early in the second half. Hernandez headed in a corner from Joshua Kimmich, and then Jamal Musiala displayed excellent skill to set up Sane, who scored in the 54th minute to keep Bayern Munich at the top after two games. Also read: UCL 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen's demise

Image Credit: Robert Lewandowski Instagram

After this defeat, Lewandowski took to Instagram to send a strong message to his fans. "It was a tough evening. Now it's time to focus on the future. #ucl @fcbarcelona," wrote the Polish striker, warning that Barcelona will fight back in the Champions League campaign. Fans flooded the 33-year-old icon's post with comments like 'Respect', 'We will be back', etc.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Due to their strong start to the new season, Barcelona was considered the favourite going into the match, but they could not compete with their rival. On his return to the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski had a rough night, failing to make an impact despite his incredible goal-scoring form this season. The Polish striker appeared much below par with two easy chances to score in the first half. The setback only increases the pressure on Barcelona, who must play with more precision in what now seems to be a group of death that also includes Inter Milan. Also read: Will Real Madrid make a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe again? Carlo Ancelotti responds

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez stated that his team cannot afford to be wasteful in front of goal in a high-stakes competition like the Champions League, for which the Bavarians punished them. "We were better than Bayern in many aspects. We were better physically, and we dominated the first half. We cannot let [teams] off. I am annoyed because it was a day to win," the Spaniard said.

Image Credit: Getty Images