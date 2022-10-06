'Erling Haaland has not got a release clause for Real Madrid' - Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland continues his sensational form for Manchester City, even in the UEFA Champions League. While Real Madrid allegedly claims it has a release clause in place for him, Pep Guardiola has denied it.

Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland has been sensational since his move to English champion Manchester City. He has been scoring in every game he has played for the side. On Wednesday, he scored a brace for the side during its UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 clash against Kobenhavn, as City won 5-0, with Davit Khocholava, Riyad Mahrez and Julián Álvarez being the other scorers. Meanwhile, Spanish and European champion Real Madrid reportedly claimed that it has a release clause in place for the Norwegian with City. However, the Cityzens head coach Pep Guardiola has rubbished such claims and any such release clause in Haaland's contract.

"It's not true. He [Haaland] has no release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It's not true. That's all I can say. Rumours and people are talking, and you cannot control it. We always have to worry about what we can control. The important thing is he can adapt well," said Guardiola to the media, reports FotMob.

ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23: 'The criticism was completely fine' - Klopp after Liverpool's 2-0 triumph over Rangers

"I have the feeling he [Haaland] is happy here. We tried with him and all of them, the people who stayed here and made them happy. It is the most important thing. In the end, what's going to happen in the future? Who knows it? Nobody knows it. What's important is he's happy and settled perfectly and incredibly loved by everyone. It is the most important thing," Guardiola added.

Haaland was substituted at half-time, missing out on his chance for another hat-trick. Guardiola described, "He played a lot of minutes three days ago, the game was under control, and Cole Palmer is an excellent, top-class player. If the game were tight, Erling would continue to play."

ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23: 'WE PLAYED A MATCH WITH GREAT INTENSITY' - CONTE AFTER TOTTENHAM'S DRAW TO FRANKFURT

"But, it was better to rest and think of Southampton, a team we could not beat last season. Hopefully, this season, we can do it. Erling Haaland, what does he want? The same as us; to win the game. He made the hat-tricks to win the games," concluded Guardiola.