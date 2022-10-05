UCL 2022-23: 'The criticism was completely fine' - Klopp after Liverpool's 2-0 triumph over Rangers

Liverpool took on Rangers in the UCL 2022-23 on Tuesday and pulled off an impressive 2-0 win. The Reds were criticised for their wobbly performance of late, while club boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the criticisms were justified.

English giants Liverpool was up against Scottish giant Rangers in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL). It was expected to be a close encounter played at Anfield in Liverpool. However, the hosts made it look easy, as they walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win, thanks to strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold (7) and Mohamed Salah (53). It was The Reds' second win of the tournament this season, having suffered a loss too, as it is placed second in its group table. The club was criticised for its irregular performance this season. However, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp asserted that the criticisms were justified.

After talking to the media after the triumph, Klopp remarked, "The criticism was fine. We are not over the moon about our situation. Let's put it like this. We've still been playing some excellent games. It's not like [success] was ten years ago. Champions League nights at Liverpool are always quite enjoyable, usually."

Meanwhile, Klopp was also in awe of the spectacular goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold, wondering, "It's a great goal. What can I say? He played a good game, defensively, especially. It is not that he has had a defensive problem. We have had a defensive problem because our line was not right."

Also, Klopp explained Darwin Nunez's struggles and convinced all, "The way the boys moved together up front today was perfect for just one [training] session. We only had one session, low intensity because we only played recently, so it showed how good a striker he [Nunez] is, getting into these situations. Everybody saw it tonight. It will happen."