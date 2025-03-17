NBA: Steve Kerr’s 5 Greatest Games as a Player

Read Full Article

NBA: Steve Kerr is best known for coaching the Golden State Warriors to multiple championships, but before that, he was a lethal three-point shooter who thrived under pressure. From clutch shots on the grandest stage to record-setting performances, Kerr proved that he was more than just a role player, he was a game-changer. Let’s revisit five of the most iconic moments of Steve Kerr’s playing career.

#5 - 1997 NBA Three-Point Contest Champion

In 1997, Steve Kerr stepped onto the All-Star Weekend stage to compete in the NBA Three-Point Contest. While he had always been a sharpshooter, Kerr wasn’t considered the favorite. But when the lights were brightest, he delivered a near-flawless final round to take home the trophy. It was the perfect showcase of his ability.

#4 - Career-High 27 Points Against the Jazz (1994)

Most people remember Kerr as a clutch shooter, but on one special night in 1994, he showed he could be a primary scorer too. Playing against the Utah Jazz, Kerr exploded for a career-high 27 points, leading the Bulls to victory.

What made this game remarkable was that Kerr was not only just hitting open shots, he was creating his own offense, proving he was more than just a spot-up shooter.

#3 - Sparking the Spurs’ Comeback in the 2003 WCF

By 2003, Kerr was nearing the end of his career, but he wasn’t done delivering magic. In Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks, the Spurs were struggling until Kerr entered the game.

The veteran guard drilled four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, turning the tide and propelling the Spurs to the NBA Finals. It was a fitting final moment of glory for a player who had built his career on big-time shots.

#2 - The 72-Win Season with the Bulls (1995-96)

The 1995-96 Bulls are arguably the greatest team in NBA history, and Kerr played a key role in their record-breaking 72-win season. As a trusted weapon off the bench, he provided spacing for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen while shooting an insane 51.5% from three. Without Kerr’s contributions, the Bulls wouldn’t have been as dominant.

#1 - Championship-Winning Shot in the 1997 NBA Finals

Every great player has a career-defining moment, and for Kerr, it was Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals. With the Bulls tied against the Jazz and seconds remaining, Michael Jordan found Kerr wide open at the top of the key.

Kerr nailed the jumper, securing the championship for the Bulls. The celebration that followed, Kerr jokingly telling reporters that Jordan “didn’t want to take the shot” became one of the most legendary interviews in NBA history.

