IMLT20 Final: Yuvraj involved in a heated argument with Best during India vs West Indies title clash (WATCH)

IMLT20 Final: India Masters all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a heated exchange of words with West Indies Masters pacer Tino Best during the International Masters League T20 title clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, March 16.

The incident took place in the 13th over India Masters 149-run chase, when Yuvraj Singh was visibly angry as he was seen in an animated chat with Tino Best. The reason behind the heated altercation was unknown but Singh and Best continued to have a fiery exchange of words. The things between the two were about to get until West Indies Masters Brian Lara and on-field umpires Billy Bowden and Simon Taufel to diffuse the situation. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best’s heated exchange

Talking about the match, West Indies posted a total of 148/7 in 20 overs after their skipper Brian Lara opted to bat first against India in the title clash. Lendl Simmons led WI Masters batting with an innings of 57 off 41 balls, including five fours and a six. After West Indies collapsed 85/5 in 12 overs, Simmons took charge of the team’s batting and unleashed his firepower to help them post a respectable total on the board.

Apart from Lendl Simmons, opener Dwayne Smith contributed to West Indies’ batting with a good knock of 45 off 35 balls. Except for Simmons and Smith, none of the WI Masters’ batters contributed to their innings, as the third-best score was 12 by wicketkeeper-batter Denesh Ramdin.

For India, Vinay Kumar led the bowling attack with three wickets while conceding 26 runs in three overs. Shahbaz Nadeem registered the figures of 2/12 with an economy rate of 3 in four overs. Nadeem was the most economical bowler for India Masters, as it helped them to restrict West Indies Masters below 150 despite Lendl Simmons fifty.

India Masters defeated West Indies Masters to clinch maiden IMLT20 title

India Masters clinched the maiden IMLT20 title with a six-wicket win over West Indies Masters in the final of the tournament’s inaugural edition. With a target of 149, India chased it down in 17.1 overs.

Ambati Rayudu and Sachin Tendulkar laid the foundation for the run-chase with their 55-run opening partnership. Rayudu was at his best as he unleashed various shots and played a scintillating innings of 74 off 50 balls. Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, played some good shots and scored 25 off 18 balls. Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Binny too contributed significantly to India Masters run-chase with the innings of 14 and 16, respectively.

When India required 17 runs off 27 balls to win after Yusuf Pathan’s dismissal at 132/4, Stuart Binny had a small cameo but a significant one as he smashed two sixes during his quickfire 16 off 9 balls to take the team over the line and secure their maiden title of the International Masters League T20.

For West Indies, Ashley Nurse led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 2/22 in 2.1 overs. Tino Best and Sulieman Benn picked a wicket each. Tino Best had the worst economy rate of 11.30, followed by Jerome Taylor’s 11.

