Kangana Ranaut's Emergency for Oscar? Actress says America can keep their ‘SILLY’ award

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency debuted on Netflix recently and has received mixed reactions on social media. A fan suggested that Emergency be sent for Oscar, and Kangana refused the Academy Award, calling it stupid.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which sparked several controversies, aired on Netflix last week. A fan who saw the film recommended that it be sent to the Oscars from India. However, the actor-director flatly rejected the Oscar nomination, calling it 'silly'. She was also proud that India had the National Awards, which was enough for her.

article_image2

Kangana Ranaut Emergency film ott release

While Emergency has received polarising reactions from all sides following its Netflix premiere, Kangana has been sharing all of the great feedback on her official X and Instagram accounts.


article_image3

A fan who was thoroughly impressed by Emergency, wrote on X, "#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from India. Kangana, what a film. Reposting the message on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "But America wouldn't like to acknowledge its real face, how they bully, suppress and arm twist developing nations. It's been exposed in #emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar. We have National Awards (sic)."

article_image4

Another user appreciated her performance in the film. Responding to them, she wrote, "People are calling my acting in #emergency amazing and my best ever, could I surpass Queen, TWM2, Fashion, Thalaivi? Watch emergency and find out (sic)."

article_image5

However, Emergency is now trending at the top of the Netflix movie list. Kangana Ranaut directed and produced the film, which covers the Emergency months in India and how individuals dealt with it. She played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, and, subsequently, actor Satish Kaushik.

article_image6

The picture was delayed as the Central Bureau of Picture Certification (CBFC) postponed certification for several months before ultimately granting it a U/A certificate with minor changes. Zed Studios and Manikarnika Films produced emergency. 

