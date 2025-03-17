Entertainment

Rohit Sharma enjoys blissful Maldives vacation with family PHOTOS

Rohit won the Champions Trophy.

Recently, the Indian team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, won the Champions Trophy 2025 title and then everyone returned home from Dubai.

Where did Rohit go?

While some players from Team India left with their teams for IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma decided to do something different.

Indian captain in Maldives.

Rohit Sharma, who has become a successful captain of Team India, is now vacationing in the Maldives. He is thoroughly enjoying the vacation in his own style.

Rohit has gone with his family.

Rohit Sharma is not alone in the Maldives, but with his wife and two children. Hitman was seen having a lot of fun on the beach with his family.

Picture shared.

A picture of Rohit Sharma and his family from Maldives has also been shared on the official Instagram account, in which they look to be in a very good mood.

Fans showering love.

Fans are also showering a lot of love on the Champions Trophy winning captain. His well-wishers are giving a lot of likes and comments on his family photos.

Will Rohit be seen in IPL 2025?

Yes, Rohit Sharma is going to be seen playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Rohit will play under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Hitman has won 5 trophies in captaincy.

