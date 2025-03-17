Entertainment
Recently, the Indian team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, won the Champions Trophy 2025 title and then everyone returned home from Dubai.
While some players from Team India left with their teams for IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma decided to do something different.
Rohit Sharma, who has become a successful captain of Team India, is now vacationing in the Maldives. He is thoroughly enjoying the vacation in his own style.
Rohit Sharma is not alone in the Maldives, but with his wife and two children. Hitman was seen having a lot of fun on the beach with his family.
A picture of Rohit Sharma and his family from Maldives has also been shared on the official Instagram account, in which they look to be in a very good mood.
Fans are also showering a lot of love on the Champions Trophy winning captain. His well-wishers are giving a lot of likes and comments on his family photos.
Yes, Rohit Sharma is going to be seen playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Rohit will play under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Hitman has won 5 trophies in captaincy.
