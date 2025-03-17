Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Read Full Article

Oppo has announced that the Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro, its new mid-range series, will go on sale in India on March 20. The F29 range is anticipated to be marketed similarly to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's previous F series, which placed a strong emphasis on durability. The IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance have already been certified by Oppo for the two phones. This means that they should be able to withstand immersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes and be able to withstand jets of hot or cold water coming from any direction.

Oppo F29 launch on March 20: Expected specifications

A 6.7-inch Full HD+ display is also anticipated to be included with the Oppo F29 5G. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC may power it. A camera configuration like to the F29 Pro could exist, with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 50MP main shooter without OIS. On the front might be the same 16MP selfie shooter. A 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W SUPERVOOC charging might be included. There are two possible versions of the phone: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

Oppo F29 Pro launch on March 20: Expected specifications

It is anticipated that the Oppo F29 Pro would have a 6.7-inch FHD+ quad curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimesity 7300 chipset, which powers the Oppo Reno 12 Pro from last year, the CMF Phone 1 (Review), and the newly released Vivo T4x, may power the phone. A 50MP primary shooter with OIS and a 2MP sensor to supplement the numbers are probably going to be included in the F29 Pro's optical setup. A 16MP camera for video calls and selfies may be on the front.

The phone might come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC rapid charging. The phone should have three storage options if the leaks are to be believed: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

Oppo F29 series: Expected price

According to leaks, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G may cost less than Rs 30,000, while the Oppo F29 5G may cost less than Rs 25,000 in India.





