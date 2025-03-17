Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Read Full Gallery

West Bengal government employees' Dearness Allowance (DA) case is likely to be heard in the Supreme Court in March. Employees are vocal in demanding DA at central rates, but the state government is not willing. Concerns are growing among employees about when the hearing will take place.

The Dearness Allowance case for West Bengal government employees may be heard in March. They demanded that the state government should provide dearness allowance at central rates.

Claim for Dearness Allowance at central rates. The state government's DA case may be heard in March. This time the DA case may come up in a new bench. The bench will be changed again.

Therefore, concerns about the hearing date. The Supreme Court stated hearing in March. Lawyers are optimistic. Lawyers are hopeful that the hearing will start soon.

DA case in Supreme Court. The DA case has been going on since November 18, 2022. Difference between the center and DA. State govt employees have demanded DA at central rates.

Now, the state government will pay like the central government. Mamata will increase salaries. The central government has already formed the 8th Pay Commission.

After this, the Mamata government has decided to increase salaries for employees. If the 7th Pay Commission is formed, the salary may suddenly double. The last 6th Pay Commission was formed 10 years ago.

