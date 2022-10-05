UCL 2022-23: 'We played a match with great intensity' - Conte after Tottenham's draw to Frankfurt

On Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur settled for a competitive goalless draw to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022-23 UCL. While Spurs stay second in the group table, club boss Antonio Conte was impressed with his side's intensity.

It was a competitive encounter between German giants Eintracht Frankfurt and English giants Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 group stage on Tuesday. Played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, the tie resulted in a goalless draw. As a result, the visitors remain in the second spot, followed by the hosts in third in the group table. Both have played three matches, winning, losing, and drawing a piece. In the meantime, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte was impressed with the overall competitiveness of his boys but asked them to be more clinical, having registered 11 shots on target.

Talking to BT Sport, Conte said, "We played a match with great intensity; we didn't allow them to play their football or press a lot in every pitch area. At the same time, we have to be more clinical. We created many chances to score. In the end, we are talking about a draw. It is a good draw because it is difficult to play away with the atmosphere."

"We played a good game, but if you don't score, you don't win. There are moments you are more clinical. There are moments like in the game against Arsenal and today; you create chances but make a mistake with the last pass. It is important to create chances; the game was good for us, and we played with a great personality," added Conte.

Also, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was dissatisfied with his side's failure to score, as he assumed, "We are not 100 per cent happy. I thought we prepared until the penalty area well. We tried to get in behind them, but with the opportunities we had, we didn't use them. It isn't enjoyable. The last bite needed a bit."

"I thought we took the game well. We tried to be dominant. We tried to find the space and tried to overcome the first pressure. If you cannot win, you don't lose the game. The team presented themselves as very mature. We are here, we are competing, and in every game, we want to win," concluded Hojbjerg.