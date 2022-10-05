Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: 'We played a match with great intensity' - Conte after Tottenham's draw to Frankfurt

    On Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur settled for a competitive goalless draw to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022-23 UCL. While Spurs stay second in the group table, club boss Antonio Conte was impressed with his side's intensity.

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We played a match with great intensity - Antonio Conte after Tottenham Hotspur draw to Eintracht Frankfurt-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    It was a competitive encounter between German giants Eintracht Frankfurt and English giants Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 group stage on Tuesday. Played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, the tie resulted in a goalless draw. As a result, the visitors remain in the second spot, followed by the hosts in third in the group table. Both have played three matches, winning, losing, and drawing a piece. In the meantime, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte was impressed with the overall competitiveness of his boys but asked them to be more clinical, having registered 11 shots on target.

    Talking to BT Sport, Conte said, "We played a match with great intensity; we didn't allow them to play their football or press a lot in every pitch area. At the same time, we have to be more clinical. We created many chances to score. In the end, we are talking about a draw. It is a good draw because it is difficult to play away with the atmosphere."

    ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23: 'I AM OUTRAGED' - XAVI AFTER BARCELONA'S 0-1 DEFEAT TO INTER MILAN

    "We played a good game, but if you don't score, you don't win. There are moments you are more clinical. There are moments like in the game against Arsenal and today; you create chances but make a mistake with the last pass. It is important to create chances; the game was good for us, and we played with a great personality," added Conte.

    Also, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was dissatisfied with his side's failure to score, as he assumed, "We are not 100 per cent happy. I thought we prepared until the penalty area well. We tried to get in behind them, but with the opportunities we had, we didn't use them. It isn't enjoyable. The last bite needed a bit."

    ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23: 'YOU HAVE TO HAVE PEACE OF MIND' - SIMEONE AFTER ATLETICO'S LOSS TO BRUGGE

    "I thought we took the game well. We tried to be dominant. We tried to find the space and tried to overcome the first pressure. If you cannot win, you don't lose the game. The team presented themselves as very mature. We are here, we are competing, and in every game, we want to win," concluded Hojbjerg.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2026: Shooting is back, wrestling and archery disqualified-ayh

    CWG 2026: Shooting is back, wrestling and archery disqualified

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Rilee Rossouw century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win against Men in Blue; netizens commend-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win; netizens commend

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: South Africa Rilee Rossouw ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh rested with back niggle; Rohit Sharma asserts nothing serious-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Arshdeep rested with back niggle; Rohit asserts 'nothing serious'

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma produce heroics as India crushes UAE United Arab Emirates by 104 runs-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah and Deepti produce heroics as India crushes UAE by 104 runs

    Recent Stories

    No talks with Pakistan, Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism: Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    No talks with Pakistan, Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Mumbais Reliance Hospital receives threat call; threats against members of Ambani family - adt

    Mumbai's Reliance Hospital receives threat call; threats against members of Ambani family

    Ola electric scooter turns saviour during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat; Find out how - gps

    Ola electric scooter turns saviour during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat; Find out how

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6 When and how to watch event live gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6: When and how to watch event live?

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: I am outraged - Xavi after Barcelona 0-1 defeat to Inter Milan-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'I am outraged' - Xavi after Barcelona's 0-1 defeat to Inter Milan

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon