NBA: 5 Defining Moments of JJ Redick’s Coaching Career

For years, JJ Redick was known as the deadliest three-point shooter in basketball, a player who thrived on precision, discipline, and high IQ plays. But when he swapped his sneakers for a clipboard, many wondered, could he bring that same fire to coaching? Turns out, he could.

Since taking over as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Redick has embraced the challenge with an analytical mind, bold strategies, and a sharp tongue. Whether it’s empowering his stars, mastering in-game tactics, or holding his team accountable, he’s already had some unforgettable coaching moments. Let’s dive into five instances that have shaped JJ Redick’s coaching career so far.

#5 - A Debut That Silenced Doubters

The anticipation was sky-high when JJ Redick stepped onto the sidelines for his first game as an NBA head coach. Critics had questioned his lack of coaching experience, but Redick had a plan and he executed it to perfection.

Leading the Lakers to a dominant victory in his first game, Redick’s coaching style became immediately clear: fast-paced offense, defensive accountability, and smart use of his bench. Post-game, he confidently stated: “We’re here to play the right way.” If anyone doubted him before, they weren’t anymore.

#4 - The Art of the Challenge

A coach’s ability to read the game and make split-second decisions is what separates good from great. And Redick, a student of the game, has mastered one of the most underrated coaching tools, the coach’s challenge.

Through January 12, Redick had challenged 24 calls, winning 15 of them (62.5%) one of the highest success rates in the NBA. His strategic use of challenges has shifted momentum in tight games, proving that his basketball IQ extends far beyond shooting three-pointers.

#3 - Unleashing Anthony Davis

Every great coach knows that playing to your team’s strengths is key, and for Redick, that meant centering his game plan around Anthony Davis.

When LeBron James took a step back in offensive production, Redick put the ball in Davis’ hands. The result? Davis went on a tear, averaging 30.7 points per game over a stretch where the Lakers went 10-4. Redick’s ability to adapt and maximize his stars showed a level of coaching maturity beyond his years.

#2 - A Brutally Honest Callout

Not every moment in a coach’s career is about glory as sometimes, it’s about accountability. After a frustrating loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Redick didn’t sugarcoat anything. He took the mic at the post-game press conference and laid into his team’s lack of effort and communication.

“I don’t know what we’re doing out there. That’s not basketball,” he said bluntly. The moment went viral, but more importantly, it sent a message to his players. The Lakers came out in their next game looking like a different team, playing with the urgency and intensity Redick demanded.

#1 - The Mind Behind a Revolution

While Redick’s game-time decisions make the headlines, it’s what happens behind the scenes that sets him apart. His analytical approach to coaching has been revolutionary. Instead of relying purely on traditional plays.

He’s used advanced data, innovative rotations, and film breakdowns to expose opponents' weaknesses. Other coaches are now taking notes, because Redick, he’s shaping future.

